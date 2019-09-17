Raiders Roundup: Girls golf places fourth, XC with mixed results

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller swings on a ball in the sandtrap on the ninth hole at Four Gates Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. Miller led the team to a fourth-place finish with a score of 91. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller swings on a ball in the sandtrap on the ninth hole at Four Gates Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. Miller led the team to a fourth-place finish with a score of 91.

FAYETTEVILLE — A week after the season-opening tournament at Pinehurst No. 5, Richmond Senior girls golf found similar results at a humid Gates Four Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Richmond took fourth place for the second straight event, finishing with an overall score of 458 through 18 holes of play. Meanwhile, Pinecrest ended with another first-place finish, totaling 335. Host Jack Britt took second with a 406.

In addition to host Jack Britt, Sandhills Athletic Conference teams Pinecrest, Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Scotland and one player from Seventy-First competed.

Lady Raiders senior Hailey Miller played in Group 2, that started their round on the eighth hole, and equalled her total score of 91 from a week ago.

Teammates Kenleigh Frye (114), Kirsten McDonald (122) and Lauren Humann (131) each bettered their scores from the opening event.

Richmond coach Keith Parsons was fond of the improvement he saw from the group and thought it was encouraging for future matches.

“We had a great day with Kenleigh, Kirsten and Lauren improving on what they shot last week and Hailey staying consistently at the top of our lineup,” he said. “I think each player feels good about today, and that is a wonderful feeling to take away from the golf course.”

Newcomers Delaney Driggers and Angeli Yang joined the action this week, with Driggers finishing with a total score of 135 and Yang rounding out the group with a 144.

The Lady Raiders travel to Pinecrest Country Club on Monday in another conference matchup, with Purnell Swett serving as host.

Cross Country sees mixed results at Lumberton

Richmond Senior girls and boys cross country competed in their second respective races of the season on Tuesday at Lumberton.

For the boys, Carson Jordan finished in 11th place with a time of 19:40 to lead the Raiders, while Joseph Nicholson ended in 19th, completing the course in 20:15.

Meanwhile, Ariel Brown paced the girl’s side again this week, finishing in third place. Teammate Mailyn Wallace came in seventh.

In addition to host Lumberton, Sandhills Athletic Conference teams Pinecrest and Seventy-First took part in the meet.

Richmond comes back home next Tuesday to host Lumberton, Jack Britt and Purnell Swett.

