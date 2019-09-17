RAEFORD — In the 35th of Monday’s match at Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Hoke, Richmond Senior forward Lee Hayden played a perfect pass from teammate Drew Davis and headed the ball into the net.

The goal was the team’s sole source of offense during the 4-1 loss, to which Richmond coach Chris Larsen has seen far too often in the early half of the schedule.

“The biggest thing is, we got to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Larsen. “I told them, ‘We lack some chemistry.’”

“We knock the ball around pretty well at times, but once we cross half field…we kind of lack that communication aspect. When you have a little bit of advantage, then you don’t connect on it, it’s deflating for the guys,” he added.

Hayden has now scored three of the Raiders’ six goals on the season, which Larsen says is something he would like to see change over the next few games as he feels more players are capable of stepping up.

Against the Bucks (8-1, 4-0 SAC), Richmond (1-5-1, 1-2 SAC) conceded two goals in the first half. It was the group’s fourth time giving up at least two scores in the first forty minutes.

“I mean, it really puts you behind the eight ball, trying to get back on the forward foot, said Larsen. “That kind of made us sit back on our heels the first 15 to 20 minutes.”

Where the Bucks converted on a penalty kick to go up 2-0, the Raiders weren’t able to convert their penalty opportunity, he added could have made a huge difference in team morale.

Then, Davis’ launch from midfield just before the half found Hayden who brilliantly flicked the ball past the keeper to provide the much-needed confidence boost.

“When you see the ball go in the back of the net, it always lifts your team up. They were excited,” said Larsen. “They knew they had some fight left in them.”

He added that the club carried that fighting spirit into the early stages of the second half, but again slumped in the 62nd minute when Hoke’s Miguel Mejia-Nunez controlled a volley just outside the box and made a brilliant strike with his right foot that rocketed past Richmond’s James Ammons to stretch the margin to 3-1.

Bucks captain Pedro Davilla snuck one past Ammons off a corner in the 69th minute that put the contest to rest, 4-1.

The Raiders head back home on Wednesday in another conference tilt when they host Lumberton.

In the junior varsity match, Richmond drew a tie with Hoke by a score of 2-2.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Drew Davis fights for position against a Hoke player during a road match on Monday. Davis notched an assist as the Raiders lost by a 4-1 decision. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1290.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Drew Davis fights for position against a Hoke player during a road match on Monday. Davis notched an assist as the Raiders lost by a 4-1 decision.

Raiders’ offensive struggles continue

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor