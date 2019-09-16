Weekly preview of Richmond Senior athletics

The fall sports season is in full swing at Richmond Senior, with last week being one of the best overall showings so far. All of the varsity programs displayed toughness, securing at least one road victory.

This week will feature every sport except football, with both the varsity and junior varsity teams enjoying an open week before starting conference play next week.

The Richmond volleyball program (8-1) is coming off three straight wins and looks for similar results with another trio of matches slated. They’ll begin with a home match against Seventy-First (2-4) on Tuesday, then host Uwharrie Charter (6-3) on Wednesday, before heading to conference foe Scotland (5-5) on Thursday. All contests start with junior varsity matches at 5 p.m. then varsity beginning shortly afterward.

On the pitch, Richmond (1-4-1) is coming off a successful week in which it picked up its first win of the season. A busy slate starts Monday with an away match against undefeated conference opponent Hoke (7-0), then picks up again on Wednesday when the Raiders host Lumberton (4-3) and finishes with a nonconference away match with Terry Sanford (3-3-1) on Thursday. Junior varsity starts at 5:15 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Richmond girls tennis (0-5) searches for its first team win of the season after Elizabeth Henry picked up a singles victory last week. The Lady Raiders start the schedule with a second match against Purnell Swett (4-3) on Tuesday, then heads to Southern Pines for a rematch with Pinecrest (6-2) on Wednesday before finishing the week at home against Jack Britt (3-1) on Thursday.

Both the cross country and girls golf teams are on the road again on Tuesday after opening their respective seasons last week. Cross country goes to Lumberton, while girls golf plays against Jack Britt at Gates Four Golf and Country Club.

