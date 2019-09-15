With the addition of two more fall sports this week, our top performances list saw an uptick as Richmond Senior varsity athletes from football, volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis and cross country provided Raiders fans with plenty to cheer about.

This list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Caleb Hood, QB, Jr — A weekly staple on the list, the reigning Daily Journal Athlete of the Week followed a historic performance against Butler with another impressive outing. Hood went 27 of 34 for 316 yards passing with two touchdowns through the air in the win at Cardinal Gibbons, while also leading the group with 77 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.

Jakerra Covington, MH, Jr — Covington showed a boost of energy every time she hit the court during a grueling three-game stretch, two of which came on the road. She was second on the team with 27 kills for the week, including 13 kills in the win over Southern Lee. Her eight blocks helped the team go 3-0 in the matches, with five of those coming against Lumberton on Thursday.

Jaheim Covington, RB, Sr — The senior captain set the tone for the Raiders in a lopsided win over Cardinal Gibbons with his aggressive running style. He finished with three total touchdowns.

Jadyn Johnson, OH, Sr — Another vital piece to the puzzle for the perfect week from the Lady Raiders volleyball team, Johnson tallied 19 kills, and 25 digs (17 against Southern Lee) to go along with a team-leading eight aces.

Dalton Stroman, WR, Jr — Each week brings new heights for the 6’4 wideout. In the biggest game of the season to date, Stroman led all Raiders’ pass-catchers with a career-high 143 receiving yards and stretched his touchdown streak to four games.

Ariel Brown, Sr — Brown began her final year with the cross country team on a good note, ending the opening race of the season with a team-leading time of 22:40 that helped the Lady Raiders to a second-place finish.

Lee Hayden, F, Sr — The creative playmaker was active around the box for all three of the team’s game in the week and converted on a goal at Jack Britt to help secure the team’s first win of the year.

Madison Jordan, OH, Sr — Jordan proved to be a key contributor for the Lady Raiders in their 3-0 week, tallying 18 kills, 16 digs and four aces.

Joey Nicholson, MF, Sr — Nicholson controlled the action with good runs to the net throughout the week and was aggressive with his shots on goal. He cashed in with a first-half goal against Jack Britt that was the deciding factor in a 2-1 victory.

Elizabeth Henry, So — In what has been a challenging start for the Richmond girls tennis team, Henry defeated Scotland’s Morgan Stewart in the fifth-seed match by a score of 8-4 to claim the group’s first singles victory of the season.

Xavion Lindsey, DB, Sr — The scrappy Raiders defense has been virtually flawless through the first four games and finally produced a turnover when the ball-hawking safety picked off Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Andrew Harvey during the 45-28 win on Friday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside hitter Madison Jordan, middle, attempts a tip over Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell on Thursday. The senior tallied 18 kills and 16 digs to help the Lady Raiders go 3-0 last week. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1207.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside hitter Madison Jordan, middle, attempts a tip over Lumberton’s Hailey Werrell on Thursday. The senior tallied 18 kills and 16 digs to help the Lady Raiders go 3-0 last week.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor