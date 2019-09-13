No. 1 Richmond steamrolls No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons in ‘Game of the Week’

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders running back Jaheim Covington (33) crosses the goal line in the first quarter in a road game against Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. The senior had three touchdowns in the 45-28 win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders running back Jaheim Covington (33) crosses the goal line in the first quarter in a road game against Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. The senior had three touchdowns in the 45-28 win.

RALEIGH —For as loud as the home fans at Turf Stadium were minutes before kickoff of HighschoolOT.com’s Game of the Week on Friday, silence dominated the grandstands midway through the opening quarter when top-ranked Richmond Senior running back Jaheim Covington found paydirt on the team’s opening possession to give them an early advantage.

Just a few minutes before, they had forced third-ranked Cardinal Gibbons to punt on its first possession.

A 13-play drive set the tone for what was another explosive evening for Covington’s group as it paced a 45-28 win in Raleigh.

Covington finished with two scores on the ground and had 64 yards on 11 carries to accompany the receiving touchdown that began the onslaught. His bruising 6-yard plunge into the end zone with 4:28 left in the first was set up by touches earlier in the drive that included a 2-yard run on fourth down, followed by a carry of 23 yards moments later.

Covington says he was especially motivated for the top-5 matchup because of the chatter from his teammates ahead of the showdown.

“They (teammates) gave me a challenge. They said, ‘I haven’t seen you run through nobody since last year,’ so I had to accept that challenge,’” said Covington.

The senior tailback also had the next score of the game on the team’s following possession, ending a 10-play drive with a 1-yard run that made it 14-0 with 10:30 to go in the second quarter.

Richmond (4-0) coach Bryan Till felt Covington was more than effective despite not leading the team in rushing yards.

“From a toughness standpoint…him imposing his will was fantastic,” said Till.

Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood went 27 of 34 for 316 yards passing with two touchdowns through the air, while also leading the group with 77 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.

He reached the end zone on a 28-yard touchdown run to the left pylon for his first score that gave them a 21-7 lead at the half.

The junior standout’s dazzling plays, with both his legs and right arm, extended drives and frustrated Cardinal Gibbons (2-1) coach Steven Wright who thought the Raider’s success rate on third and fourth downs was what changed the game.

“I think what was most disappointing for us is that they were 5 for 7 on third down,” he said. “Caleb Hood made some unbelievable throws. He made plays that he needed to make.”

Hood connected with wide receiver Dalton Stroman on a third-and-12 dump-off pass that turned into a 68-yard touchdown to open the second half.

Stroman led all pass-catchers with 143 yards receiving and stretched his touchdown streak to four games.

Wright was, however, complementary of Crusaders running back Jack Grazen who had a game-high 125 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing.

Grazen answered the Stroman highlight with one of his own, hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-11 to tighten the margin, 28-14, with 5:42 remaining in the third.

But Wright ultimately lamented the fact that his team couldn’t get going against the fast and disciplined Raiders defense.

Richmond defensive back Xavion Lindsey said his group spoke about the Raiders’ junior varsity loss to the Crusaders, who overcame a fourth-quarter deficit the night before, and was focused on preventing the same outcome on Friday.

Lindsey had the team’s first interception of the season when he picked off Crusaders quarterback Andrew Harvey in the fourth quarter.

“I was watching the quarterback, weaved off of it and went and made a play on the ball,” Lindsey said of the play.

Lindsey’s pick gave Hood and Co. another chance to crack the scoreboard. After another rumbling run from Covington, Hood wrapped up the evening with a 2-yard keeper widening the lead to 45-14 with 7:42 left in the game.

Raiders linebacker Joerail White had a sack and wideout Tremel Jones ended with six receptions for 71 yards in the win.

Up next, Richmond has a bye week then gets set for conference play at home against Purnell Swett.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

