Lady Raiders top Pirates 3-1

ROCKINGHAM —With a logjam clouding the middle of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, Richmond Senior volleyball hosted Lumberton at home on Thursday with both teams trying to separate from the pack.

For the second straight match, the Lady Raiders overcame a rough start and strung together effective performances on both sides of the net to secure victory. They downed the Lady Pirates 3-1 with scores of 24-26, 26-24, 25-13, 25-14.

Richmond (8-1, 3-1 SAC) assistant coach Melissa Dennis spoke about the team’s bounce-back ability.

“It always feels good to come back and our team is very resilient,” she said. “And I love the fact that they can come together and pull through stuff like that.”

The first set saw the visitors jump out to a 5-1 advantage before the home team fired back and tied it at five. Dennis took a time out when her bunch got down 14-9, then Lady Pirates middle hitter Katelyn Culbreth got one of her team-high five blocks to stretch the advantage to 15-9.

A few moments later, Culbreth drove one of her team-leading 10 kills into the open court to take a 17-10 lead.

Lumberton (6-2, 2-2 SAC) Mackie Register was happy with his team’s early push, but felt they didn’t do enough to sustain it.

“To be honest with you, the first set I thought we should have won by a few more points,” he said. “We came out with some energy.”

Richmond stormed backed and took the lead, 24-23, on a Jadyn Johnson tip. But the lead would be shortlived as the visitors used a 3-1 run to take the set.

“They were crafty so it was hard to get the momentum back, but we knew we could,” Dennis said of the Lady Pirates. “I made adjustments where they needed to be and they listened well.”

The Lady Raiders prevailed in a back-and-forth second frame that saw six lead changes. Dennis felt that middle hitter Jakerra Covington was a key contributor, especially in the turning-point set.

“Jakerra was impressive at the net with her kills and we also had some smart, smart plays by our outside hitters,” she said.

Covington had team-high five blocks and recorded three stuffs in the important second stanza. The junior also finished with 11 kills, one of which came near the end of the set to give her team a 25-24 advantage.

Meanwhile, Register thought careless play and breakdowns in technique were to blame for his group’s inability to close the set.

“The same mistakes we were making in game one, got away from us in games two, three and four. We weren’t passing the ball well today, that was our big key,” he said.

“We made some unforced errors. We had some balls that we mishit, were hit out of bounds…they took advantage of it and I think that momentum swung to that third game and we didn’t respond back.

The Lady Raiders cruised through the next two frames, behind Covington and fellow middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson who had a team-high 12 kills. Setter Carley Lambeth put the hitters in position with a game-high 39 assists.

Moving forward, Dennis hopes a successful 3-0 record this week will translate into future contests ahead.

“It’s definitely been a long week, but an exciting week. We’re ready to pull that momentum into next week because we have three games, too,” she said.

The Lady Raiders are off until Tuesday when they host Seventy-First and the Lady Pirates return home on Monday to play South Columbus.

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders were also able to grab a third straight victory, defeating Lumberton in straight sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-12.

