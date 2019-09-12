No. 1 Richmond preps for showdown at No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Jakolbe Baldwin, left, carries the ball after a catch against Butler last week. Baldwin and the top-ranked Raiders travel to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Jakolbe Baldwin, left, carries the ball after a catch against Butler last week. Baldwin and the top-ranked Raiders travel to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood, middle, attempts to juke oncoming defenders during the team’s 42-14 win over Butler. The top-ranked Raiders head to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood, middle, attempts to juke oncoming defenders during the team’s 42-14 win over Butler. The top-ranked Raiders head to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.

By now, football fans across the state are well aware of the top-5 matchup in the heart of Raleigh that’s been pegged as Game of the Week by WRAL-TV’s digital platform HighschooOT.com.

When No. 1 Richmond Senior heads northbound on U.S. Route 1 to visit No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, there’s no downplaying the hype surrounding the matchup, even for both coaches.

Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) coach Steven Wright didn’t shy away from the magnitude of the game, in which he anticipates a huge showing from his team’s supporters after sitting on standby last week because of a washout.

“It’s a great opportunity to test ourselves against a quality opponent,” said Wright. “It will be, probably, a playoff atmosphere…I think it’s going to be a great crowd.”

On the visiting side of the field, Richmond (3-0) coach Bryan Till thinks the easiest way for his players to normalize the increased energy is to focus on the basics and gameplan.

“The emotion of that game should heighten your response. We try to get them to focus on technique and then assignments, then let the emotion makes us better,” he said.

As far as the performers on the gridiron who will try to harness their adrenaline into game-changing plays, both sides are loaded with talent.

Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood enters the matchup fresh off his best performance of the year. The dual-threat athlete ran for a career-high 160 yards with three rushing touchdowns and added 155 yards and two scores through the air in the win over Butler.

He expects a close battle for the entire four quarters and felt the most important thing for him and his teammates to do is stay hydrated, especially playing on artificial turf.

“Other than that, we just got to stay focused on what’s ahead of us,” said Hood.

Till says he has enough playmakers surrounding Hood, that he won’t put pressure on him to make spectacular plays every time he touches the ball.

“The biggest thing is to do what we ask him (Hood) to do within the gameplan,” said Till. “If he’s doing it the best way he can, then it’s gon’ be enough.”

The Raiders receiving corp has been nothing short of dynamic through the first three games. Junior wideouts Dalton Stroman and Jakolbe Baldwin have led the way, combining for 362 receiving yards.

Both scored in last week’s 42-14 win over Butler, with Baldwin leading the way with four receptions for 95 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to cap the victory.

Stroman has finished with at least one receiving touchdown reception in each of the first three games so far and leads the team in that category with four.

Wright’s group knows how to answer the bell when it comes to top-tier talent, having already knocked off a previously top-ranked Wake Forest team in Week 1. Even still, he says he’s well aware of the challenges Hood and Co. pose for his defense.

“Richmond obviously presents a lot of problems, and it starts with their quarterback,” he said.

“He’s extremely talented, a true dual-threat quarterback. He probably is the fastest kid on the field…but also has a great arm. He, as the point man, makes it very difficult to defend them.”

Meanwhile, Cardinal Gibbons, led by quarterback Andrew Harvey has a potent, multi-look offense of its own. The first-year starter is 27 of 45 for 421 yards, with five passing touchdowns and just one interception.

Crusaders running back Jack Grazen leads the team on the ground with 221 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Jacob Gill is the go-to target for Harvey, hauling in a team-high 12 receptions and two touchdowns in two games. The junior receiver already has offers from a host of Division I programs, most notably North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

Joining Gill is fellow wideout Cameron Noble who leads the group with 105 yards, while Cam Duarte is a proven deep threat who averages 28 yards per catch with two touchdowns.

Till is cognizant of the high-octane attack and feels both squads’ defenses will have a chance to “prove themselves.”

“There’s definitely a lot of talent on the outside for both teams. I think both secondaries are excited about those opportunities,” said Till.

The Raiders have a bunch of returning secondary players including D’Marcus Harrington, Xavion Lindsey and Dereck Barringer. They pride themselves in having the prototypical “bend, but don’t break” identity of a press-man defense and will employ that strategy again under Friday’s brightest of lights.

“We’re gon’ try to contest every catch, every throw, that they have and even when they catch it, we’re gon’ try to punish them. We want to make the game as physical as possible,” said Till.

Kickoff from Raleigh is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Jakolbe Baldwin, left, carries the ball after a catch against Butler last week. Baldwin and the top-ranked Raiders travel to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1134.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Jakolbe Baldwin, left, carries the ball after a catch against Butler last week. Baldwin and the top-ranked Raiders travel to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood, middle, attempts to juke oncoming defenders during the team’s 42-14 win over Butler. The top-ranked Raiders head to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1106.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood, middle, attempts to juke oncoming defenders during the team’s 42-14 win over Butler. The top-ranked Raiders head to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.

Raiders face No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.