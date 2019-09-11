Raiders Roundup: Soccer gets first win, volleyball claims second in a row

Larsen Larsen Nicholson Nicholson

FAYETTEVILLE —Richmond Senior boys soccer went on the road and battled Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Jack Britt in a testy match that saw three yellow cards given.

The Raiders withstood the physicality and used a pair of first-half goals to grab their first victory of the season with a 2-1 decision.

Richmond (1-4, 1-1 SAC) coach Chris Larsen acknowledged the rough play from both sides and ultimately chalked it up to a typical league contest.

“They’re kind of like us, always at the top (of the conference). It’s always a physical, competitive game. I was proud of the guys,” he said.

Two Raiders seniors accounted for the scoring output. Forward Lee Hayden started the contest with an early strike that hit the net to give the group a 1-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, midfielder Joey Nicholson had one of the more aggressive showings of any Raiders player this year, making runs to the box and firing off shots on goal in the first and second half.

“I think we did really great tonight,” said Nicholson. “We connected on our passes, had better touches, put more shots on goal and looked at the open holes.”

Nicholson had the deciding goal of the match in the 37 minute when he slipped a shot in from well outside the left side of the box that broke a 1-1 tie at the time.

“It’s not always a flashy position, you don’t always see him,” Larsen said of Nicholson. “He just slid in there, kind of backdoor, and put it in the back of the net for us. I’m happy for Joey. He’s a senior. In a big conference game, he helped us get our first victory.”

Besides conceding the lone goal in the 11th minute, the Raiders defense was alert, especially in the second half. Defenders Drew Davis and Evan Baxley thwarted off multiple attempts from the Buccaneers speedy forwards and midfielders.

Goalkeeper Jaden Wilson had a couple of key saves down the stretch, including a leaping effort to stop a powerful strike heading towards the upper right corner of the goal in the 52nd minute.

“The first win is always good to get, it’s a good feeling…I know the guys are happy and excited,” said Larsen.

Richmond ends the week with a non-conference matchup when they host Pine Forest on Thursday. Jack Britt (2-2, 1-1 SAC) heads to Purnell Swett next week.

Lady Raiders volleyball survives at Southern Lee

SANFORD — Behind the balanced efforts of outside hitter Madison Jordan and Jadyn Johnson, Richmond Senior volleyball won its second consecutive road contest, outlasting Southern Lee 3-2 in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday.

Richmond (7-1) fell behind by one set before taking two in a row. Southern Lee (4-3) forced a fifth set with a convincing win in the fourth, then the Lady Raiders closed out the victory in a tightly contested final set.

The set scores were: 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25 and 15-11.

Johnson finished with a team-high 11 kills and three aces. On the defensive side, the senior hitter came up big with 17 digs. Jordan also had success on both sides of the net, ending with eight kills and 11 digs.

Senior libero Layne Maultsby led the defensive charge, tallying a team-high 21 digs.

The Lady Raiders look for their third win of the week when they host conference foe Lumberton on Thursday.

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders came from behind to take a three-set win for the second straight night, defeating the Lady Cavaliers with scores of 25-20, 14-25 and 15-13.

Larsen https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_mugCLarsen.jpg Larsen Nicholson https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_5594-2.jpg Nicholson

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.