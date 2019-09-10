Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson (11) celebrates alongside teammate Madison Jordan during a match last week. Anderson’s nine kills and Jordan’s six led to a 3-0 win at Hoke on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson (11) celebrates alongside teammate Madison Jordan during a match last week. Anderson’s nine kills and Jordan’s six led to a 3-0 win at Hoke on Tuesday.

RAEFORD — The Richmond Senior volleyball rebounded from its lone loss of the season last week with a dominate 3-0 win at Hoke on Tuesday in a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup.

The scores from the three sets were: 25-9, 25-10 and 25-9.

Raiders (6-1, 2-1 SAC) senior middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson finished with a team-high nine kills, while Madison Jordan was close behind with six and Jakerra Covington chipped in with five of her own.

Senior setter Carley Lambeth led the group with 19 assists and also had two aces. Meanwhile, libero Layne Maultsby ended with a team-high in aces (4) and digs (7).

Jadyn Johnson had three kills and a trio of digs in the win.

The Lady Raiders take the court again on Wednesday in another road contest, this time with a non-conference opponent, Southern Lee.

In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Raiders came from behind to claim a three-set victory.

Richmond girls takes first in XC opener

LUMBERTON — Richmond Senior girls cross country took first place in the team standings in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Luther Britt Park on Tuesday evening. The field of opponents that consisted of host Purnell Swett and one runner from Seventy-First.

Ariel Brown led the charge for the Lady Raiders with a second-place finish, with Marilyn Wallace taking seventh and Abby Calhoun finishing eighth.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s boys cross country team had five runners log top-10 finishes. That was more than enough to give Scotland’s boys a team victory.

Richmond boys were led by Carson Jordan who finished fifth.

The boys and girls all ran in the same 5K race. Jackson Sellers was the first Fighting Scot to cross the finish line, taking second place with a time of 18:54. He finished behind individual winner Kenny Locklear of Purnell Swett. Scotland’s Aaron Aycock (19:17) finished in third place, Cooper Sutherland (19:41) took fourth place, Keldon Clark (21:17) finished seventh and Grayson Smith (22:07) finished tenth.

Scotland’s Madison and Tabitha Williams registered third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively, in the girls race. Confusion about the course’s layout caused many runners behind that group to take incorrect routes, and their times consequently suffered.

Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis won the girls race.

Brandon Tester contributed to this report.

