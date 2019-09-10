Athlete of the Week (Sept. 1-6): Caleb Hood

Hood Hood

ROCKINGHAM — Caleb Hood has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 1-6.

Hood is a junior for the Richmond varsity football team where he’s started at quarterback all three seasons.

He accounted for five of the team’s six touchdowns in the 42-14 win over No. 8 Butler on Friday. The dual-threat quarterback collected a game-high 315 total yards while setting a career mark with 160 rushing yards.

Hood had the game’s first points, evading the oncoming rush and escaping the pocket for a career-long 67-yard sprint to the end zone.

“We had been working on it all week,” Hood said of the big play.

“I mean, I didn’t think we were going to do it right there. I thought we were going to be closer to the end zone, but hey, it worked out so, it’s pretty cool.”

Raiders coach Bryan Till spoke about the play from his vantage point on the sideline.

“The initial hole was huge…When he got to that second level, that’s kind of when he made some magic happen,” said Till.

Despite throwing two uncharacteristic interceptions in the first half, Till says he didn’t have to give the veteran signal-caller a pep talk because of the manner in which he prepares for each game. Till added that Hood studies film and focuses intently on the gameplan every week.

“He knows how the game goes. You don’t have to say anything to him, really,” Till said about Hood’s turnovers. “He understands that, hey, the next one could be a touchdown.”

Hood brushed off the early picks and capped the decisive win with back-to-back dimes in the fourth quarter that resulted in touchdown passes of 33 and 35 yards.

“The main thing was we had to regroup. Get back to doing things we were used to doing,” Hood said.

Below are Hood’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Who is the best rapper on the team?

A: LaCyruss Ellerbe.

Q: Who has the best shoe game on the team?

A: Derek Barringer.

Q: Favorite NFL team and why?

A: Houston Texans. I like Deshaun Watson.

Q: Michael Vick or Lamar Jackson, why?

A: Lamar Jackson. He put up some big numbers on Clemson, so I got a lot of respect for that.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

