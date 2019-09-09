Raiders Roundup: Boys soccer still winless, girls golf places fourth in opener

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Pinecrest’s Jair Ballesteros dribbles around Richmond’s Alex Meduna during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match in Rockingham on Monday. Ballesteros scored one goal in the team’s 5-0 win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Pinecrest’s Jair Ballesteros dribbles around Richmond’s Alex Meduna during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match in Rockingham on Monday. Ballesteros scored one goal in the team’s 5-0 win.

ROCKINGHAM —The early-season struggles continued for Richmond Senior boys soccer, playing host to Pinecrest in the team’s Sandhills Athletic Conference opener on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to crack through the backline for a goal after missing some opportunities in the opening minutes. A score in the 10th minute set the stage for a controlling 5-0 clean sheet.

Richmond coach Chris Larsen felt his group had a good showing leading up to the low strike that landed in the bottom half of the net to put his team behind 1-0. But that goal changed their attitude.

“I thought we came out solid the first 15-20 minutes. They scored a few fast ones there on us and I saw our heads drop a little bit,” he said.

Just eight minutes later, Patriots (5-0-1, 1-0 SAC) forward Mauricio Martinez knocked in the second of four first-half goals after multiple shots fired around the Raiders goalkeeper Kaden Walker.

The third and fourth goals of the half came in the 29th minute, when Judas Villegas slipped a shot into the net on a penalty kick that came by way of a handball, then Nick Vences scored off a volley well into the box to take a 4-0 lead into the half.

“But, the biggest thing I told them is, ‘We’re our biggest enemy right now,’” Larsen said to his team. “When we make mistakes, that’s in a position where other teams can put the ball in the back of the net and that’s what they do.”

A spirited second half was foiled by another Raiders mistake that led to the final goal of the night as Jair Ballesteros put one through in the 51st minute to claim the 5-0 win.

The Raiders’ 0-4 (0-1 SAC) start is complicated by the fact that they have been victim to a grueling schedule in which they have faced opponents that have posted a combined 19-4 record thus far.

“It’s hard to start 0-4, but every game, I see little things that we talked about that we’ve corrected from the game before. It’s just a matter of getting those things lined up and getting out of our way so we can be successful,” said Larsen.

Larsen added that there is virtually no room for error from here on out if his club wants to attain its ultimate goal of winning a conference title.

Richmond heads to Jack Britt for another league test on Wednesday.

Lady Raiders golf finishes fourth, Pinecrest first

In the Richmond Senior girls golf season opener at Pinehurst No. 5, the Lady Raiders shot a 484 to place fourth, while host Pinecrest blew away the field with a 348 to finish first.

Lady Raiders coach Keith Parsons felt the team fared well for its first action of the season, given the circumstances of playing at one of the region’s toughest locations.

“We fought hard today on a very difficult course. I’m impressed with how everyone did for the first match,” he said. “I expect we will build on this and be better at next week’s match.”

Hailey Miller started her senior campaign by leading the group with a 91. Kenliegh Frye was second with a 122, followed by Kirsten McDonald with a 127 and Lauren Humann had a 144.

Other team scores from the day include: Jack Brit, 410; Purnell Swett, 442; and Scotland, 499.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Pinecrest’s Jair Ballesteros dribbles around Richmond’s Alex Meduna during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match in Rockingham on Monday. Ballesteros scored one goal in the team’s 5-0 win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_RSOC_pinecrest.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Pinecrest’s Jair Ballesteros dribbles around Richmond’s Alex Meduna during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match in Rockingham on Monday. Ballesteros scored one goal in the team’s 5-0 win.

Raiders drop fourth straight

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.