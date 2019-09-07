No. 1 Richmond rallies late to handle No. 8 Butler

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Jaron Coleman escapes the tackle of a Butler defender at home on Friday. Coleman had an 81-yard kickoff return during the team's 42-14 win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Jaron Coleman escapes the tackle of a Butler defender at home on Friday. Coleman had an 81-yard kickoff return during the team's 42-14 win.

ROCKINGHAM —After rolling through teams in the first couple of games of the young season, No. 1 Richmond Senior was locked in a tussle early, but used a second-half rally to run away from No. 8 Butler, 42-14, at home on Friday.

Bulldogs (1-2) quarterback Parish Metzger had the most success of any passer the Raiders (3-0) had faced and finished 17 of 41 for 185 yards. The visitor’s defense also grabbed two interceptions in the first half, but couldn’t withstand the arsenal of weapons the home team presented.

Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood had a game-high 315 total yards, and accounted for five of the team’s six touchdowns. Jakolbe Baldwin ended with a team-high four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

WHAT HAPPENED

After jumping out to a 15-0 lead, the Bulldogs stormed back with a 13-play drive, capped by a 5-yd touchdown pass from Metzger to John Park that made the score 15-7 with 6:41 left in the half. Bulldogs defensive back Jordan Bratton picked off Hood twice in that span, giving the team a wave of momentum.

The Raiders answered with a dominating second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 27-7, with Hood accounting for two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense, despite giving up a game-high 141 receiving yards to Bulldogs wideout Lamont Brooks, shut the opposing running game down to just 22 yards.

What Was Said

Raiders coach Bryan Till felt the defensive effort was what caused the group to finish strong in the second half.

“That was the biggest thing, our offense was a little slow early…but you got to love playing defense whenever you get the opportunity and our kids showed that and really were excited about it when they went on the field,” he said.

GAME BALL

Jaron Coleman.

A week after blazing through the Anson defense for a 95-yard touchdown run, the junior running back finished with 120 all-purpose yards including an 81-yard kickoff return to open the second half. The return created separation after the Raiders went into the break up 15-7.

What’s Next

Richmond has another top-10 clash when it travels to No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons for its last non-conference game.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Saturday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jaron Coleman escapes the tackle of a Butler defender at home on Friday. Coleman had an 81-yard kickoff return during the team’s 42-14 win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1139.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond’s Jaron Coleman escapes the tackle of a Butler defender at home on Friday. Coleman had an 81-yard kickoff return during the team’s 42-14 win.