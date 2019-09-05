Raiders’ RB duo ready to tote the torch

Covington Covington Coleman Coleman Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders junior Jaron Coleman carries the ball during a preseason scrimmage. Coleman had a career-long 95-yard touchdown run last week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders junior Jaron Coleman carries the ball during a preseason scrimmage. Coleman had a career-long 95-yard touchdown run last week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond tailback Jaheim Covington rushes during a preseason scrimmage. The senior starter leads the team with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond tailback Jaheim Covington rushes during a preseason scrimmage. The senior starter leads the team with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

ROCKINGHAM —Ever wonder what it’s like shooting through the gap in an offensive line, then racing past defenders for a historic touchdown run?

That’s a scenario Richmond Senior running back Jaron Coleman has the rare pleasure of reliving just a week after etching his name among the school’s greats.

“Just go. That’s what I was thinking,” Coleman said with a grin of his 95-yard sprint. “I wasn’t even thinking about the record, or how long I had to go. I was just not trying to get caught and get to the end zone.”

Coleman’s run is currently the state’s longest of the season, according to MaxPreps.com statistics.

But even when in the midst of a career-altering moment, Coleman couldn’t help but value the opinion of his backfield mentor, watching from the sideline.

He says he used every bit of his 4.48 speed until reaching pay dirt to avoid an earful from starting running back Jaheim Covington.

“Man, when I saw him make that cut on the safety, I knew he was gone then,” said Covington. “He got the speed. Once he’s loose, he’s gone.”

Covington is the Raiders’ true veteran, a rare senior starter on an offense that boasts a host of talented juniors. He was once in Coleman’s shoes a couple of seasons ago as an understudy to standout tailback Dante Miller.

Covington’s father and older brother both starred in the Raiders backfield before him. Now, he is the standout stud, returning from a junior campaign in which he led the Raiders with 1,174 rushing yards and feels it’s his turn to start handing off the load to the next generation.

Richmond coach Bryan Till has watched both grow on the field in the last three years, with Coleman getting his first full dose of varsity reps this season. Till sees the apprenticeship taking place and isn’t surprised given the lineage at the position in the program.

“I think part of it is, Jaheim is a great leader. Jaron gravitates toward him,” said Till. “The history of running backs plays into that, too. Those guys want to be the next guy and they also want to pass that torch down.”

As for now, however, Covington still leads the team with 133 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Coleman is not far behind with 123 yards and two touchdowns. He says he now has a good feel for the varsity level of action and is more comfortable as the weeks go by.

Covington advises his former youth football teammate to practice patience and encourages him throughout the maturation process. It’s a process Coleman says he’s working to improve on as he wants to be a vocal leader off the field to complement his dynamic play on the field.

“He might as well go ahead and get used to doing it, because he got to do the same thing next year,” said Covington.

Covington https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Mug_Jaheim-1.jpg Covington Coleman https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Mug_jaron-1.jpg Coleman Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders junior Jaron Coleman carries the ball during a preseason scrimmage. Coleman had a career-long 95-yard touchdown run last week. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ColemanFeat-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders junior Jaron Coleman carries the ball during a preseason scrimmage. Coleman had a career-long 95-yard touchdown run last week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond tailback Jaheim Covington rushes during a preseason scrimmage. The senior starter leads the team with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_7111-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond tailback Jaheim Covington rushes during a preseason scrimmage. The senior starter leads the team with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.