No. 1 Richmond presses forward, hosts No. 8 Butler

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Javon Little (45), J.D. Lampley (95), Xavier Harrington (99) and the Richmond Senior defense adjust to an offensive call in a team practice. The Raiders have yet to surrender an offensive score this season, and host Butler on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Javon Little (45), J.D. Lampley (95), Xavier Harrington (99) and the Richmond Senior defense adjust to an offensive call in a team practice. The Raiders have yet to surrender an offensive score this season, and host Butler on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM —Despite the various storylines surrounding Friday’s top-10 showdown between No. 1 Richmond and No. 8 Butler, two words stand out the most: play on.

On Wednesday, the Raiders (2-0) cleared one hurdle standing in its way ahead of the matchup.

According to head coach Bryan Till, the NCHSAA informed him that just one player from his team was suspended for the next two games in lieu of an altercation that forced an abrupt ending to a 33-0 win in Anson last week.

More importantly, he was told that his group is still eligible for the state playoffs.

“I’m extremely proud of how our kids and coaches reacted last week…the state’s seen the video, and we’re good,” said Till.

“None of us get into this profession for that kind of stuff. You play because you love the game, so it’s great to be able to focus on the game again,” he added.

Focusing on the game will have a lot to do with the second obstacle waiting for Till’s bunch: Hurricane Dorian.

The most recent forecasts show the devastating storm gradually weakening and racing away from the Rockingham area with plenty of time before the evening kickoff.

Fans hope clouds clear quick enough to enjoy what should be a battle of two state championship hopefuls.

Butler (1-1) is coming off a loss to the West region’s top-ranked team, Mallard Creek, and is looking to take down a second top-10 opponent within the first three weeks after beating Hough to open the season.

Bulldogs senior tackle Anthony Carter Jr., a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle who was an all-state selection a year ago, highlights a beefy front line that is more than capable of forcing its will, especially in the run game. Carter and fellow tackle Trey Richburg have garnered the attention of a bevy of Division I schools and they look to open holes for workhorse Jamal Worthy and Co. who work from multiple formations, including the Wing-T.

Quarterback Parish Metzger has a host of eager, shifty playmakers that were stimied by the loaded Mallard Creek defense last week.

On the defensive side, Bryce Dixon, 6’3, 285 pounds, along with playmaking linebacker Traevon Freeman, look to make life difficult for a Raiders offense that’s had little resistance in the first two games.

Till says it’s tough to simulate that kind of size and explosiveness in practice, but he boasts an advantage most of the Bulldogs’ opponents don’t in that he can pit collegiate-level talent on both sides of the ball against each other in his practices.

Preseason all-state selection Caleb Hood is coming off one of his most impressive outings from the quarterback position, albeit in just two quarters of action against Anson.

The Raiders signal caller went a perfect 6-for-6 with 126 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He currently has a 153.9 quarterback rating, which ranks third in the state among passers with 15 or more attempts.

“We’ve seen that progression all summer, and now that we’re seeing it in the season, it doesn’t really surprise us,” Till said of Hood’s start to the year. “The competition is going to go up, so we really want to see him be able to elevate this week.”

Hood will look to continue his innate connection with Dalton Stroman, who currently leads a group of dangerous receivers. The 6-foot-4, rangy outside threat has caught just three passes so far, but they’ve all gone for touchdowns.

Slot receiver Tremel Jones has sparked the unit of late, notching a team-high 58 yards receiving last week to go along with a 39-yard touchdown. Jakolbe Baldwin is the leading receiver from last year and also scored for the first time of the season last week.

On defense, the stingy Raiders look to post a third consecutive shutout after stifling opposing teams with elite speed, strength and execution in the first two encounters. Gavin Russell leads the group with 11 total tackles, while C.J. Tillman and Omarion Mason have combined for eight tackles for loss.

Richmond took the last meeting between the two teams a year ago, 30-19. Kickoff from Raiders stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Raiders set for top-10 tilt

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

