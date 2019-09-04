Hurricane Dorian delays Richmond Senior athletics this week

ROCKINGHAM —The threat of inclement weather in the wake of Hurricane Dorian has caused postponements to various Richmond Senior High athletics for the rest of this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Richmond County Schools announced it would join nearby counties in closing for Thursday, with a decision regarding Friday’s classes left to be determined.

Because of the decision made by the Public Schools of Robeson County to release students from school early on Wednesday, the Richmond boys soccer matchup with Purnell Swett was postponed to a later date.

The girls tennis team had its matches set for Wednesday and Thursday postponed to a date to be determined in the future.

Meanwhile, both Richmond junior varsity football and volleyball will not be able to play their scheduled contests for Thursday because of the impending storm.

As of Thursday evening, the lone contest still on tap for the Raiders is the varsity football showdown against visiting Butler on Friday, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More updates will be provided on the Daily Journal website and social media platforms as soon as they become available.

