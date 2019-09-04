Athlete of the Week (Aug. 26-31): Luke Hawks

Hawks Hawks

ROCKINGHAM —Luke Hawks has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26-31.

Hawks is a senior for the Richmond soccer team where he starts at forward.

He accounted for both of the team’s goals in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Gray’s Creek. Hawks scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute, then slipped a pass to teammate Lee Hayden in the 55th minute that was converted into a score to tighten the gap to 3-2.

“As always, I try to do the most for my team,” said Hawks. “I think last week, me and Lee did a very good job of that.”

Hawks added that both he and Hayden have a tight bond that developed even further this summer when they played together at various camps.

“So, the chemistry is definitely there and I just think as the season moves on, it’ll be a lot stronger,” Hawks added about the camaraderie with Hayden.

As far as the team’s winless record thus far on the season, Hawks says the team has moments in which they “slack” and that will be something he and the other leaders will try to clean up.

Personally, he said wants to surpass his goal count from last year and continue to lead the group in hopes of winning the state playoffs.

Raiders coach Chris Larsen called it a “pleasure” to coach Hawks because of his vast knowledge of the game and being able to execute that understanding on the field.

“Luke really stepped onto the scene last year as a junior. He just brings that drive, that passion and that hard-nosed play that you’re looking for,” said Larsen.

“I can throw him anywhere on the field and he’s going to step in and do his best. He would run through a brick wall if you told him to,” Larsen added.

Below are Hawks’ answers to a pair of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

A: That’s a question that’s been asked for many years now, but I would have to go with Messi.

Q: Favorite pro team?

A: FC Barcelona.

Q: Who is the best FIFA (video game) player on the team?

A: I’d have to say Lee. Me and him play a lot. It’s usually 50-50, but I’d say he has me.

To watch the Daily Journal’s interview with Hawks, click here.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

