Raiders Roundup: JV soccer shuts out Porter Ridge, varsity falls late

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Luke Williams goes airborne against a Porter Ridge defender during the 4-0 win in the junior varsity match in Rockingham on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Luke Williams goes airborne against a Porter Ridge defender during the 4-0 win in the junior varsity match in Rockingham on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM —The Richmond Senior boys junior varsity team used an early advantage to put away visiting Porter Ridge in a 4-0 shutout at home on Tuesday.

The contest was a rescheduled contest from last week.

Cody Eason was awarded a penalty kick in the 10th minute and he converted the opportunity to put the Raiders up 1-0. Teammate Andres Sanchez followed with a strike that landed in the net in the 12th minute to give the hosts an early 2-0 lead.

Just before the half, Luke Williams placed the ball in the back of the net off a rebound in the 35 minute that gave the Raiders a 3-0 advantage. The home team put one more goal on the board in 60th minute to claim the 4-0 win.

In the varsity match, Richmond took an early 1-0 lead on Porter Ridge using a goal from senior midfielder Joey Nicholson.

The Raiders (0-3) would take the lead into the half, but soon concede an own-goal in the early stages of the second half to knot the score at 1. The Pirates (4-1) followed with two more goals in the period, the last of which was a well-placed free kick to seal the team’s fourth straight victory.

Richmond’s contest against Purnell Swett on Wednesday has been postponed due to threats from Hurricane Dorian.

Girls tennis drops fourth straight

The Richmond Senior girls tennis team dropped its fourth consecutive match to open the season by way of a 9-0 decision at Jack Britt on Tuesday.

Kearston Bruce and Ellie Buck were able to win one game in their 8-1 defeats to Lady Buccaneers’ Natasha Benson and Hannah Yang, respectively. Meanwhile, Richmond’s Elizabeth Henry won two games before dropping an 8-2 decision to Leonie Brown.

All other singles matches, played by pro-style rules, were settled with 8-0 decisions in favor of Jack Britt.

In doubles, Richmond lost all three matches, with the pair of Paris Almon and Kaicie Medina having the best result in an 8-2 loss. Buck and Parker were able to win one game in an 8-1 defeat.

Both of the Lady Raiders’ (0-4) next two games this week, at Hoke on Wednesday and home versus Lumberton on Thursday, have been postponed due to Hurricane Dorian.

