Pinecrest rallies past Richmond, ends winning streak

ROCKINGHAM —It was a clash of undefeated teams from the Sandhills Athletic Conference as the Richmond Senior volleyball team went blow for blow against visiting foe Pinecrest in the early going on Tuesday.

After splitting the first two sets, the visitors used a wave of energy from its boisterous supporters that made the trip and took the final two frames in a 3-1 victory to remain unbeaten.

The two programs have finished in the top third of the league for the majority of the decade with Richmond finishing first in the conference ahead of Pinecrest in two of the last three seasons.

Lady Raiders (5-1) assistant coach Melissa Dennis acknowledged the “excited” energy that filled the gym, stemming from the history with the Lady Patriots (5-0).

“Anything against Pinecrest is always going to have this crowd. It’s always going to be a rivalry,” said Dennis. “They (Richmond) rally behind the fans.”

The heightened tensions from the crowd were felt at every point of the match as each group saw runs to decide sets.

In the first set, the Lady Patriots broke two early ties and eventually pushed out to an 18-13 advantage that forced a timeout from Dennis. Pinecrest middle hitter Chloe Modlin was a vital offensive weapon and her two aces led to a 23-18 advantage in the frame that was eventually punctuated with a Lexi Allen kill to give them a 25-22 win.

It was all Lady Raiders in the second set. Madison Jordan had her only two aces of the match in the stanza, but they were key in creating a 15-7 lead and forcing a Lady Patriots time out. The advantage would grow as large as 20-8, then Richmond middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson ended the set with one of her five kills in the match to give the home team a 25-14 win.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum. Whoever has the momentum, usually runs away with it,” said Dennis.

“And it just so happens, every once in awhile, they took our momentum and we just couldn’t get it back.”

The emotional swing early in the third set was in heavy favor of the visitors and they’re deep rallying section. The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 10-2 run after a Modlin block, then sprinted to a 17-7 advantage after she punched in a kill. The Lady Raiders made a 10-4 run and got as close as 20-22 before dropping the set 21-25.

And in the final set, Richmond middle hitter Jakerra Covington created a marginal separation with one of her team-high eight kills that gave the group a 6-4 lead. Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson scored an ace to stretch the margin, 17-11, forcing a timeout from the opposing side. The lead grew as big as 21-15, but eventually dwindled.

Back-to-back aces from Pinecrest’s Lauren Shepherd closed the gap to just 22-20, forcing a Richmond timeout. The Lady Patriots closed the set on a 5-1 run to end the frame and the match.

Dennis says she was encouraged by how the team fought against a Pinecrest group that hadn’t surrendered a set ahead of the matchup. She says she is focused on moving forward.

“This game’s over. We’re going to see them again. Just focus on next game,” Dennis insisted.

Next up, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at Jack Britt on Thursday, while Pinecrest travels to Grimsley.

In the junior varsity contest, Pinecrest took control of the match and cruised to a two-set victory by scores of 25-16 and 25-7.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Pinecrest middle hitter, center, celebrates with her teammates after a kill during the first set at Richmond Senior on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Emy Cooley left, and Layne Maultsby try for a dig against Pinecrest at home on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders dropped their first contest of the year, 3-1.

Lady Raiders’ streak ends

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

