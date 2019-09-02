Raiders hoping to win high-end helmets from Panthers

Till Till

ROCKINGHAM —Tuesday marks the first day Richmond Senior football fans can participate in a contest that could improve the look and safety of the players on gamedays.

The Raiders are among the state’s many hopeful teams campaigning to win the “Wear it like a Pro” contest, a collaborative effort from the Carolina Panthers with Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The promotion awards four high schools (one per classification) with the most votes online and on social media, official helmets the Panthers use each week. These prized, high-end lids are called Riddell Speedflex and typically cost upwards of $400.

A total of 20 varsity football helmets have been rated using Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s (Virginia Tech) STAR evaluation system. The Riddell Speedflex carries a five-star rating for its ability to “reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from a range of head impacts a football player might see on the field,” according to the school’s website.

The more stars a particular helmet has, the less likely for adverse effects to the brain, such as concussions.

Richmond head coach Bryan Till expressed his excitement for the possibility of bringing the new equipment upgrades to Rockingham.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and I really believe we have a great shot at it with the great fanbase we have,” he said in a social media message to the Daily Journal.

“If our folks get behind it, nothing can stop us from winning these helmets. It’s about a $9600 dollar win with no cost to our community.”

To vote and find out more information, visit: https://www.panthers.com/fans/WearItLikeAPro

Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

