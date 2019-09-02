Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defensive end Derrick Everette grabs Anson quarterback Wesley Lear during the 33-0 win last week. No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 6 Butler on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defensive end Derrick Everette grabs Anson quarterback Wesley Lear during the 33-0 win last week. No. 1 Richmond hosts No. 6 Butler on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders middle hitter Jakerra Covington (7) rises above the net to attempt a kill during the first set of Thursday’s win over Purnell Swett. The team has two conference matchups this week. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders middle hitter Jakerra Covington (7) rises above the net to attempt a kill during the first set of Thursday’s win over Purnell Swett. The team has two conference matchups this week.

ROCKINGHAM —The by-products from Hurricane Dorian should make for a rather gloomy forecast by the end of the week, but there’s plenty of good weather early on to keep fans of Raiders athletics busy.

The varsity teams for volleyball, girls tennis, boys soccer and football will all have at least one home game this week.

Following Labor Day, the Lady Raiders volleyball team looks to improve to 6-0 when they host Sandhills Athletic Conference rival Pinecrest (4-0) on Tuesday. The matchup represents two of three unbeaten squads left in the league. Junior varsity begins at 5 p.m., with the heavyweight bout scheduled shorty after. The Lady Raiders face another SAC foe when they travel to Jack Britt (2-4) on Thursday.

On the tennis court, the Lady Raiders (0-3) have a busy three-match schedule against conference opponents. Tuesday, they’ll travel to Jack Britt (1-0) then head to Hoke County on Wednesday. The team wraps up the week at home against Lumberton. All matches are scheduled for 4 p.m.

Richmond Senior boys soccer (0-2) tries to bounce back from a loss to Gray’s Creek when it hosts Porter Ridge (3-1) on Tuesday in what is a rescheduled contest from last week. The jayvee match will start at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow shortly after. Wednesday, the varsity team opens league play with a home match against Purnell Swett (1-4) scheduled for 6 p.m.

And on the gridiron, the Richmond Senior ninth grade team opens the season at home against Cardinal Gibbons on Thursday at 4 p.m., while the jayvee group looks to improve to 2-0 in a road matchup against Butler.

On Friday, the No. 1-ranked Raiders (2-0) hope the skies clear for what should be the game of the week as they host Butler (1-1) at 7:30 p.m.

