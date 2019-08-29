Raiders Roundup: Volleyball, JV football extend streaks

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior junior varsity football team exit the field after a turnover in the season-opening win over Anson at home on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior junior varsity football team exit the field after a turnover in the season-opening win over Anson at home on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM —It was a shaky start to the season, as the Richmond Senior junior varsity team fumbled its way through a choppy first half and trailed visiting Anson 8-7.

“It felt like a first game, with a lot to clean up, but we responded well,” said Raiders coach Patrick Hope after the 21-8 victory.

Starting quarterback Harley Honeycutt threw three touchdowns, two of which went to wideout Javares Stanbeck in the third and fourth quarters to blow open the contest.

The Raiders defense gave up eights points through the first two quarters, but pitched a shutout in the second half. They caught two interceptions, by Traveon Short and Cason Douglas, recovered a forced fumble and got a safety in the win.

Volleyball drops Purnell Swett, remains unbeaten

Picking up where they left off on Tuesday when they ran over Lee County in straight sets, the Richmond Senior varsity volleyball team powered through visiting Purnell Swett, 3-1, in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener for both groups.

The Lady Raiders improve to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Purnell Swett drops to 1-5 and 0-1 in the SAC.

After Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson ended the first set with a kill to make it 25-19, the home team dropped a close second set, 23-25. They regained composure and ran away with the next two frames, 25-13 and 25-13.

In the junior varsity contest, ended their losing streak and won by scores of 25-20 and 25-18.

Next up, Richmond returns to the home court on Tuesday against another SAC foe in Pinecrest.

Lady Raiders tennis still searching for a win

The Richmond senior girls tennis team played its second Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent of the week in Pinecrest and was defeated by a 9-0 decision at home on Thursday.

All six singles matches were 6-0 shutouts with Lady Patriots winners being Caroline Landry, Brooke LaFrenz, Maddie Arrington, Isabella King, Anna Grace Black and Kat Watford.

In doubles action, the closet match was Lady Raiders duo Kearston Bruce and O’Cean Bennett who won two games in the 8-2 loss to LaFrenz and Arrington.

The Lady Raiders (0-3) travel to Jack Britt on Tuesday.

