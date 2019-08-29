No. 1-ranked Raiders stomp into Anson

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defenders Javon Little (45), Joerail White (9) and Omarion Mason (40) head to the sideline after stopping Clayton on third down in the home win last week. They travel to Anson on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders defenders Javon Little (45), Joerail White (9) and Omarion Mason (40) head to the sideline after stopping Clayton on third down in the home win last week. They travel to Anson on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM —On Tuesday, WRAL’s digital platform HighschoolOT.com, pegged Richmond Senior (1-0) as the top-ranked football team in the East region of the state.

After practice, just one day later, Raiders coach Bryan Till was not in a celebratory mood when discussing the next challenge his squad faces.

“You’ll get beat in the second week if you’re paying attention too much to what you did a week before. You got to pay attention to what your job is this week,” he said sternly.

The Week 2 opponent is Anson (0-1) who comes into the matchup having given up a big fourth quarter after building a lead in its season-opening loss to Monroe. The Bearcats boast a formidable running game powered by senior tailback Dequan Sturdivant who racked up 177 yards on the ground to accompany three touchdowns.

Till says the key to immobilizing Sturdivant and Co. is not giving them room to operate.

“Space is the enemy on defense,” he said. “As long as we’re taking away space from those great athletes, then we got a chance to be successful.”

There wasn’t a ton of space for Clayton last week as Till’s defense was lights out. They limited the Comets to zero offensive points in the 48-2 blowout.

The bunch tallied 11 tackles for loss, with four players finishing with at least two.

Outside linebacker Omarion Mason paced the group with three tackles for loss and a sack. Senior inside linebackers Joerail White and Gavin Russell combined for nine tackles, with White getting his first sack of the season as well. Outside linebacker C.J. Tillman hovered around the field the entire game and tied Russell with a team-high six tackles.

The defensive-minded coach credits the hard work his unit did pre-snap for how well they contained the opposing offense.

“We didn’t have any alignment busts last week, at all. And that’s saying something for the first week,” said Till. “This week, it’s the same thing, a very different offense so we need to be able to get lined up and play fast to the ball.”

Meanwhile, the Raiders offense showed even greater explosion than last season when it averaged over 30 points per contest.

Junior quarterback Caleb Hood connected with fellow junior Dalton Stroman for two quick strikes in the first quarter. The last hookup was a 77-yard bomb down the left sideline that slipped into Stroman’s hands as he glided down the sideline for six.

Stroman had a game-high 118 receiving yards. Till credits his one year of varsity experience and offseason preparation for the increase in production that garnered his first Division-I scholarship (Duke University) before the impressive performance.

“He’s got such a burst now from developing that leg strength in the weightroom,” Till said of Stroman. “If he gets that one step, he can just run away from guys.

Senior running back Jaheim Covington made quick work of the Comets defense as well, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. He and backup Jaron Coleman, who also reached the end zone last week, will have a tough test against Anson’s middle linebacker Darren Harrington who had a team-leading two sacks along with 5 1/2 tackles for loss against Monroe.

The action from Wadesboro is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

