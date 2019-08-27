Richmond stays perfect, beats Lee County 3-0

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond girls tennis player Kaylee Parker attempts a backhand return during a singles match against Purnell Swett at home on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond girls tennis player Kaylee Parker attempts a backhand return during a singles match against Purnell Swett at home on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders senior Carley Lambeth (2) gets ready to set for teammate Georgia Grace Anderson during a home match against Lee County on Tuesday. Lambeth ended with a team-high 28 assists, while Anderson led the group with 12 kills in the win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders senior Carley Lambeth (2) gets ready to set for teammate Georgia Grace Anderson during a home match against Lee County on Tuesday. Lambeth ended with a team-high 28 assists, while Anderson led the group with 12 kills in the win.

ROCKINGHAM —The Richmond Senior volleyball team showed no ill effects of a hangover after an easy 3-0 victory over Lee County at home on Tuesday in what was the tail end of a back-to-back.

Defeating a non-conference opponent in four sets the night before, the Lady Raiders (4-0) were able to jump out to early leads and sink the Lady Yellow Jackets (1-2) with scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-14.

It was the team’s most dominant win of the short season and coach Ashleigh Larsen was pleased to see it come against a program that beat her team twice a year ago.

“After the second set I told the girls, ‘We can’t be complacent. We got to go out there and power away’ and they did, finally, tonight so that was good to see,” she said.

As far as the early leads in each sets, Larsen said it was a relief for the players and built their confidence. She added that her identity as a stickler for good serves proved a big difference in the outcome.

Senior setter Carley Lambeth ignited runs with her serving ability and playmaking from opening to close. The senior setter led the team with five aces and paced the squad for the second straight night in assists (28). She helped the Lady Raiders build a 4-0 lead in the first set with a pair of aces, then did so again in the third when the team took a 7-0 advantage.

Lambeth and Taylor Chappell combined for nine aces, with Chappell scoring hers in pivotal moments to close sets.

In a tight second set that had double-digit numbers in ties, Chappell finished off her third ace of the frame to give the Lady Raiders a 19-14 lead. Then, in the final set, the junior outside hitter smacked her second ace of the third that stretched the team’s advantage to 20-6.

“Any night we can get some girls rolling on serves, it’s a big night,” said Larsen.

“Carley had a big game. Taylor stepped up big tonight —powered some serves in. Hopefully, we can continue that into Thursday.”

Richmond gets one day off before it starts conference play with the last home match of the week against Purnell Swett.

Georgia Grace Anderson ended with a match-high 12 kills and also led the group with four blocks in the win. Jakerra Covington added nine kills and Layne Maultsby chipped in with a team-high 19 digs.

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders dropped its second straight contest in straight sets. They fell to the Lady Jackets by scores of 22-25, 23-25.

Lady Raiders tennis drop SAC opener to Purnell Swett

The Richmond girls tennis team suffered its second loss of the season, dropping a 9-0 decision to Purnell Swett at home in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener on Monday.

Of the six first-time players competing for the Lady Raiders (0-2, 0-1 SAC) in singles play, each member registered at least one game won after all but one player was shut out in straight sets in the loss to Montgomery Central last week.

Paris Almon turned in the best performance of the day for the second straight week, as she tussled with Lady Rams No. 5 seed in a two-set duel that lasted nearly two hours.

After losing the first set 3-6, and then down 3-5 in the second, Almon rallied to win the next two games and tie the set at 5 apiece. A back-and-forth sixth game that saw three deuces, was eventually won by Cummings and she polished off the 7-5 victory.

No. 1 seed Kearston Bruce fell to Lady Rams No.1 Malina Cummings by scores of 0-6, 2-6. No. 2 seed O’cean Bennett fell to Elysha Strickland 1-6 in both sets, while Kaylee Parker battled Mya Sampson, and Elizabeth Henry faced Lyric Locklear before the two eventually lost 2-6 in both sets.

Ellie Buck fell to Sydney Brooks with scores of 1-6, 4-6.

The Lady Rams (1-2, 1-0 SAC) won all three matches of the doubles session, with the closest coming from both teams’ top players.

Bruce and Bennett sprinted out to a 2-0 advantage, but eventually succumbed to Cummings and Strickland by way of a 7-9 decision.

Richmond returns to conference play on Thursday when they host Pinecrest, while Purnell Swett gets a home matchup with Scotland.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond girls tennis player Kaylee Parker attempts a backhand return during a singles match against Purnell Swett at home on Tuesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Kaylee_GTEN.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond girls tennis player Kaylee Parker attempts a backhand return during a singles match against Purnell Swett at home on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders senior Carley Lambeth (2) gets ready to set for teammate Georgia Grace Anderson during a home match against Lee County on Tuesday. Lambeth ended with a team-high 28 assists, while Anderson led the group with 12 kills in the win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RVB_Lamb_Lee.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders senior Carley Lambeth (2) gets ready to set for teammate Georgia Grace Anderson during a home match against Lee County on Tuesday. Lambeth ended with a team-high 28 assists, while Anderson led the group with 12 kills in the win.

Lady Raiders quiet Jackets

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.