Athlete of the Week (Aug. 19-25): Jadyn Johnson

Johnson Johnson

Jadyn Johnson has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Aug. 19-25.

Johnson is a senior for the Richmond volleyball team where she starts at outside hitter. She was one of the Lady Raiders most consistent players during the opening week, matching a team-high 19 kills.

The group went 2-0, including a close 3-2 win over Montgomery Central in which Johnson scored five of her team-leading seven aces.

“I just had to tell myself that it was the fifth set and we needed to bring home that win…and just stay focused and keep doing what I was doing because it was working,” she recalled about her road performance against the Lady Timberwolves.

Johnson says the previous offseason, she focused on directional serves and finding soft spots in the opposition’s defense.

Meanwhile, Lady Raiders coach Ashleigh Larsen says Johnson was a “big help” in the tight win over the Lady Timberwolves, especially with her effective serves late in the match.

“That fifth set, she just served them right off the court, so that was good to see,” Larsen said. “I’m just happy to see her coming out of her shell and finding the holes on the court.”

The three-year varsity member admits to not seeing the floor early in her career and has noticed a gradual progression in her role with the team.

“I’m pretty excited and I think it’s a good way to start off senior year,” said Johnson. “This is my second year starting and I think as a player, I’ve just grown and tried to be a leader for my team.”

Johnson welcomed the recognition as a springboard to what she hopes will be a positive ending to her high school career. Two seasons ago, she took part in a Lady Raiders team that went 25-1 and ran through the Sandhills Athletic Conference unblemished.

“We just want to take back the conference, get closer as a team…and go further in the playoffs,” she said.

Below are Johnson’s answers to a pair of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who is your biggest role model?

A: Probably my grandpa. He’s been through a lot throughout his life and he never complains. I just really look up to him.

Q: What’s your favorite pre-game meal?

A: Bojangles.

Click here to watch Johnson and Larsen speak about the honor.

Johnson

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

