This week’s schedule for Richmond Senior athletics

The first week of the fall sports schedule is in the rearview for Richmond Senior High. Hallways and stands will be full of students again starting Monday.

Student athletes from volleyball, tennis, soccer and football will all be in action.

The Lady Raiders (2-0) varsity volleyball squad hits the home court three days this week after picking up two wins to start the season. On Monday night, they’ll host Montgomery Central (0-3) who will be looking for revenge after dropping a five-set thriller last Wednesday. Lee County (1-1) comes to Rockingham on Tuesday, then the Lady Raiders finish the week with a Sandhills Athletic Conference opener against Purnell Swett (1-2). Junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. on all three days with varsity to follow immediately after.

Girls tennis (0-1) will also enjoy a two-game homestand as they open league play by hosting Purnell Swett (0-1) on Tuesday, then face reigning SAC champs Pinecrest (2-0) on Thursday. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Boys varsity soccer (0-1) plays at Porter Ridge (1-1) on Wednesday, then returns home to host Gray’s Creek (2-1) on Thursday. Jayvee starts at 5:15 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7:00 p.m. on both days.

Junior varsity football graces the gridiron for the first time this year on Thursday, looking to make a run at its fourth straight undefeated season. They open the 2019 slate at home against Anson with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the varsity Raiders (1-0) hit the road Friday after opening the season with a blowout win over Clayton. They’ll travel to Anson with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

