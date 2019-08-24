A whirlwind of an opening week has now concluded for all of the Richmond Senior fall sports, it’s time to take a quick peek at some of the standout performers.

This list compiles stats from coaches and assistants.

Georgia Grace Anderson, MH, Jr. — The Richmond varsity volleyball team went 2-0 to start the season and Anderson’s length at the net was a big reason why. She tied for the team lead with 19 kills combined in the two wins over Anson and Montgomery Central.

Caleb Hood, QB, Jr. — In his third season opener as the Raiders starter, Hood turned in a near-flawless effort going 7-for-12 with 199 yards passing while accounting for three touchdowns in the 48-2 win over Clayton. Hood announced, via Twitter, an official offer from Duke University after the contest.

Jadyn Johnson, OH, Sr. — Johnson was one of the most consistent of the Lady Raiders this week, matching Anderson’s 19 kills and leading the group with effective serves. She scored five of her team-leading seven aces in the 3-2 win over Montgomery Central on Wednesday.

Dalton Stroman, WR, Jr. — Two catches, two touchdowns. That’s the way Stroman starts his 2019 campaign as the long wideout showed he can fly past defenders just as much as he can sky over them. He had scores of 40 and 77 in the win over Clayton. Stroman also announced a football offer from the Blue Devils after the game.

Jakerra Covington, MH, Jr. — In her first full-time stint with varsity, the athletic junior proved she’s one of the key cogs in the middle of this year’s front, amassing 17 kills and a team-leading nine blocks this week.

Jaheim Covington, RB, Jr. — Covington led the Raiders with 22 rushing touchdowns a year ago and the bell-cow back started this season with a pair of scores in the blowout win over Clayton. He also led the team with 71 rushing yards on just seven carries on Friday.

Carley Lambeth, S, Sr. — One of the veterans for an experienced Lady Raiders group, Lambeth showcased her ability to do a little of everything this week. She paced the group with 77 assists, 41 of which came in the gritty win over Montgomery Central where she also registered four kills.

Joerail White, ILB, Sr. — After sitting out last season with a serious knee injury, White proved he’s a mainstay in the center of the Raiders defense that completely shut down the Comets offense on Friday. His relentless pursuit in both the run and passing game was on display, and he was one of three players to end with a sack.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood (5) celebrates a touchdown along with Jamarion Short during Friday’s home win over Clayton. Hood had a game-high 229 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_statsweek1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood (5) celebrates a touchdown along with Jamarion Short during Friday’s home win over Clayton. Hood had a game-high 229 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson leaps for a block attempt on an Anson player with Carley Lambeth (2) watching during Tuesday’s home-opening win. Anderson is tied for the team lead in kills, while Lambeth leads the group in assists. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_VB_Anson-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson leaps for a block attempt on an Anson player with Carley Lambeth (2) watching during Tuesday’s home-opening win. Anderson is tied for the team lead in kills, while Lambeth leads the group in assists.