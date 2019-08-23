Raiders alum cheers in ACC Network launch

Courtesy Photo Richmond senior alum Mary Katherine Coltrane, far right, poses with cheerleaders representing teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference during Thursday’s “All-ACC” television show to launch the new ACC Network. Courtesy Photo Richmond senior alum Mary Katherine Coltrane, far right, poses with cheerleaders representing teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference during Thursday’s “All-ACC” television show to launch the new ACC Network.

BRISTOL, Conn. —The last few days have been a blissful blur for Wake Forest University senior cheerleader Mary Katherine Coltrane.

Just a week ago, Coltrane received a phone call from her coach, Bryan Hall, booking her trip to ESPN headquarters to represent the Demon Deacons at Thursday’s launch event for the newly formed ACC Network that provides 24/7 news and updates about the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Already back on campus and off to practice on Friday afternoon, the former Richmond Senior varsity cheerleading alum recalled how enjoyable the trip was.

“I was so excited,” Coltrane said about being one of two spirit team members selected. “It was truly was an incredible experience.”

Coltrane’s group joined the cheerleaders and mascots from the conference’s other 14 schools in rallying cheers during the two-hour broadcast of “All ACC”, the network’s news and information show. The first 10 minutes were shown on ESPN, the exclusive partner of the startup channel, before switching over to ACC Network.

The show featured a host of marquee guests, including Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and ACC Commissioner John Swofford.

Meeting and working alongside former Wake Forest women’s basketball standout LaChina Robinson was a moment that stood above the rest for Coltrane.

During her three years as a cheerleader for the Demon Deacons, Coltrane raves about her “incredible and rewarding” moments that include being a part of the football team’s historic run of winning three straight bowl games.

In addition to the cheering achievements, Coltrane credits her upbringing for her well-rounded nature as she’s currently involved in campus ministry and serves as an ambassador in the school’s admissions department.

The long list of accomplishments has the college senior grateful and appreciative of memories that will stand the test of time.

“It was an experience of a lifetime. I’m thankful for my hometown who has helped raise me and support me in all my endeavors,” Coltrane said.

