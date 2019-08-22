Raiders prepare for Clayton to open season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior running back Jaron Coleman evades a defender during team practice on Wednesday. The Raiders open the season at home against Clayton on Friday night. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior running back Jaron Coleman evades a defender during team practice on Wednesday. The Raiders open the season at home against Clayton on Friday night.

ROCKINGHAM —Ahead of Friday’s season opener against Clayton, Richmond Senior football team coach Bryan Till has his group prepared for the “what-ifs.”

The unpredictability of Week 1 has a new meaning for his Raiders as they take on a Comets squad who just witnessed their coach, Hunter Jenks, resign earlier in the week in the midst of an ongoing investigation surrounding the eligibility of some players.

Though he gave his best wishes and emotional support to the opposition in trying circumstances, Till mentioned how important it is for his team to stay ready for any and everything on gameday.

“I think trick plays are x-factors because you lost your head coach —what you got to lose?” he said candidly.

Senior running back Jalen Chadwick is a Comets player that is sure to gain attention from the home defense. The 5-foot-9 speedster terrorized defenders in the open field as a member of the Cleveland High team a year ago to the tune of 926 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

Regardless of coaching changes, Till expects to see a variety of different looks from Chadwick and the rest of the offense.

Meanwhile, on defense, Zay Peterson is another transfer looking to make an impact for the Comets. The Louisville-commit is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound wrecking ball at the safety position who specializes in bone-crunching hits.

The good news for Raiders fans is that outside of what Till calls a “hip-flexor tweak” to starting offensive lineman Brian Bowden, there are no major injuries.

Starting quarterback Caleb Hood will enjoy a full cast of pass-catchers as slot receiver Tremel Jones will be active for live action after being sidelined with an injury earlier in the summer. Jones joins starting wideouts Jakolbe Baldwin and Dalton Stroman who spark an air attack that surpassed 2,000 yards last season.

On the ground, starting running back Jaheim Covington racked up 1,174 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’ll have the help of backup Jaron Coleman, who should see an increased role after an impressive offseason.

Defensively, Till preached physicality to his experienced unit that returns a litany of starters that pitched four shutouts a year ago.

Outside linebacker C.J. Tillman has already showcased his love for contact on multiple occasions during scrimmage sessions the past few weeks. He’s the leading returner in tackles for loss and tied with defensive end Javon Little for most sacks of those coming back.

The secondary boasts a couple of heavy hitters also, highlighted by all-conference seniors Derek Barringer and D’Marcus Harrington. Barringer’s 74 tackles leads all returners this season.

Outside of the main cast, the Raiders can answer with trickery of their own, having versatile players like sophomore athlete Kellen Hood who has taken snaps in the backfield as well as in the slot this summer.

Till ultimately believes one of the biggest x-factors in the matchup is special teams, an advantage he thinks swings in favor of the Raiders.

“We have some really good kickers. I think that’s something that can help us win the field position battle,” he said.

Junior kicker and punter Trevor Moss was the only special teams player to make all-conference after leading the league by forcing 23 touchbacks. His booming leg was on display this summer at a camp hosted by former NFL kicker Dan Orner in which Moss won a field goal competition by booting one through the uprights from 58 yards out.

Friday’s first kick inside Raiders Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and is preceded by a special national anthem performance from former Richmond athlete and current musician Drew Henderson.

Team prepares for Clayton amidst coaching change

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Reach Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Reach Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.