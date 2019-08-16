School board tabs Ransom as next Raiders AD

Ransom Ransom

ROCKINGHAM — Just a week after Ricky Young stepped down as athletic director and assistant principal for Richmond Senior High, a replacement has been named.

According to a press release from Richmond County Schools, the board called for a closed session on Thursday evening to approve former Cordova Middle principal, Rob Ransom, to fill the Raiders’ vacated roles.

Ransom brings over a decade of experience in both the academic and athletic lanes and is eager to make the transition.

“I’m looking forward to combining my love of education with my passion for sports,” he said via press release.

His list of service includes 13 years as a physical education teacher and coach. Ransom also boasts previous stints as a high school coach for baseball and girls basketball, while also managing in the American Legion baseball league.

Richmond Senior principal Jim Butler worked with Ransom for nine years at both Washington Street School and Hamlet Middle and praised his strong work ethic, organizational skills and energy.

Ransom lamented the fact that he is leaving Cordova after two years of improving the overall competency level as well as athletic programs.

“I could not have asked for a better place to be a principal,” he said. “The faculty is like family to me and we all put our students first.”

He also noted that he’s open to the opportunity to work with any of the Raiders sports teams, but no decision has been made to that effect as of yet.

