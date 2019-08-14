Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

ROCKINGHAM — The “Fall Frenzy” schedule begins this week at Rockingham Dragway.

The three-month-long event is highlighted by, The Original Super Chevy Show, the 28th annual Jim McClure All-Harley World Finals, the SFG Super Bowl of Drag Racing, the Holiday Jr. Jam and races in the NHRA’s Lucas Oil Series and National Open Series.

The track’s “second season” begins with the seventh annual Yuengling Carolina Powerfest for Top ET, No Box and Jr. Dragster racers featuring the popular “Blue Light Special” and a Saturday night Bar-B-Que and Brew party. It also pays points on both days that will apply to track championships and berths in the NHRA ET Finals.

The following week (Aug. 24), the schedule will take an unconventional turn with the debut of Red, White and Fun, a family-friendly event featuring a barbecue cookoff, corn hole tournament, moon pie-eating contest, truck show and quarter-mile timed runs.

Woven throughout the fall schedule will be events in the MXA Motorsports street drags series including those on Aug. 31, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, the latter representing the 2019 season finale.

SEPTEMBER

September begins with the final event in the working man’s ET bracket series, the Hoosier Tires Carolina Coalition Series, Sept. 6-8. After races at Piedmont Dragway, Farmington Dragway and Mooresville Dragway, series championships are on the line in Top ET, Footbrake and Jr. Dragster. Series champions earn distinctive jackets and if those champions win on Hoosiers, they also get a free set for future use.

The Super Chevy Show presented by the Richmond County Tourism Authority (Sept. 27-29) is the largest all-Chevy event in the Carolinas and is the cornerstone of The Rock’s September schedule. In addition to 30 distinct show car awards, a swap meet and racing in Top ET, Footbrake, D.O.T. and Trophy classes, this year’s Saturday showcase will feature the Carolina Xtreme Pro Mod circuit and the 300 miles-per-hour jet dragster of second generation veteran Terry Rosburg.

OCTOBER

The Rock’s biggest month of racing kicks off with one of the biggest bracket races on the planet, the SFG Promotions Super Bowl of Drag Racing which last year attracted a field of 569 racers, most from outside the Carolina. Boasting $100,000 payoffs for both the Friday and Saturday winners on Oct. 4-5, the Super Bowl also will pay $20,000 to the winner of Thursday’s “tune-up” event.

Sharing the weekend stage with the Super Bowl will be two other events: the inaugural Richmond County Chamber of Commerce “Hoptoberfest” from 4-7 p.m. Saturday featuring craft beer, wine, chicken wings and music by The Voltage Brothers, and the Remote Control Racing Fall Nationals contested on The Rock’s miniature 132-foot course.

Week two (Oct. 11-13) shines the spotlight on the world’s quickest and fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles with the 28th running of the Jim McClure All-Harley World Finals featuring the Ray Price Top Fuel challenge. Defending Ray Price winner, Doug Vancil, is expected back to battle Carolina standouts Jay Turner, Tii Tharpe and Tracy Kile at speeds exceeding 230 miles per hour.

The NHRA returns to The Rock Oct. 17-20 with a pair of back-to-back events beginning with the last of six events determining Lucas Oil Series champions in the Southeast Division. Reigning division champ Sandy Wilkins tries to repeat in Top Sportsman at the wheel of his venerable 1969 Camaro, while former national series champion Jeff Strickland poses a threat in both Stock Eliminator and Top Dragster. A one-day NHRA National Open will be contested on Sunday, providing additional point-earning opportunities for races seeking valuable grading points that determine entry eligibility for 2020 NHRA national events.

Closing the month will be the fastest racers on two wheels including multiple-time world champion Larry “Spiderman” McBride who will compete over three days (Oct. 25-27) in the ManCup Motorcycle Series presented by Vance and Hines. McBride will try to return to his usual 250 miles-per-hour form after being upset in last year’s final by Dave Vantine.

NOVEMBER

Bracket racing rules November beginning with the inaugural Third Amber Challenge (Nov. 1-3) featuring seven big races, including a Friday night pit vehicle shootout for golf carts, mini-bikes and scooters and a $5,000 to win purse on Saturday. A week later, it’s back to the brackets with the annual Twin 5s on Saturday and Sunday.

Another departure from the norm shines the spotlight on Europe with the inaugural running of Southeast Eurofest. The one-day event (Nov. 24) features a car show spotlighting European vehicles and a drag race for German, Swedish, English, Italian and French makes.

Closing out the month will be the second annual Holiday Junior Jam featuring eight big races for the Jr. Dragster contingent including a guaranteed $5,000 earnings on Sunday (Dec. 1). In addition to three age group races, four pro tree Shootouts and the main event, there will be a Parents Race on Saturday with a $1,500 prize to the winner.

Other prizes are awarded for the best holiday-themed golf carts and pit compounds, three long-distance awards and a Saturday cookout with Santa Claus.

Visit www.rockinghamdragway.com for more details.

Courtesy Photo https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Super-Chevy-Final-Round-2-1.jpg Courtesy Photo