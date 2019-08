The Richmond Senior varsity soccer team had its first scrimmage against Gray’s Creek and host Hoke County High on Tuesday. Lee Hayden had the club’s lone goal against the Bears in the first matchup of the evening.

Head coach Chris Larsen says, “The big takeaway is, they (his team) saw some of the things we talked about in practice that if they do them right, we’re going to be successful.”

The Raiders season opener is at home on Aug. 19 against East Mecklenburg.