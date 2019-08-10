Role players emerge in Raiders first jamboree of the season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond defensive tackles Kaleel Brown (47) and Brandon Streeter (53) pressure Northern Durham quarterback Kyle Barnhill during the inaugural Yellow Jackets Jamboree at Lee County High on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond defensive tackles Kaleel Brown (47) and Brandon Streeter (53) pressure Northern Durham quarterback Kyle Barnhill during the inaugural Yellow Jackets Jamboree at Lee County High on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond wideout Justin Morman (8) congratulates Jaron Coleman after the running back scored a touchdown against Southern Lee at the Yellow Jackets Jamboree on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond wideout Justin Morman (8) congratulates Jaron Coleman after the running back scored a touchdown against Southern Lee at the Yellow Jackets Jamboree on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wideout Dalton Stroman grabs a pass over Lee County defensive back Jayden Chalmers during Saturday’s scrimmage in Sanford. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wideout Dalton Stroman grabs a pass over Lee County defensive back Jayden Chalmers during Saturday’s scrimmage in Sanford.

SANFORD —With the regular season inching closer, the Richmond Senior football team is increasing its workload in the form of full-contact scrimmages against other opponents.

The Raiders traveled to Lee County High on Saturday to take part in the inaugural Yellow Jackets Jamboree, where they played Southern Lee and Northern Durham before facing the host team.

Each segment lasted 35 minutes, with the last resembling a regulation game as both the Raiders and Yellow Jackets were given four chances to get a first down, starting from their own 40-yard line.

Here’s some spare notes from the highly-touted event that hosted scores of media members and fans.

Know your role

With much of the attention rightly falling on the arms and legs of junior quarterback Caleb Hood, it was the impressive showing from the Raiders’ role players that ignited the offense for most of the three sessions.

The most eye-catching of the supporting cast was receiver Dalton Stroman. The 6-foot-3 junior showcased his ability to snag in the deep ball in traffic and down the sideline, catching two touchdowns passes against Lee County which proved to be the only scores for Richmond in the session.

Raiders coach Bryan Till likened Stroman’s ability to use length and agility to the exploits of renowned superhero Spiderman. He added that the offense has great potential with leading receiver Jakolbe Baldwin lurking on the opposite sideline.

“On each side, it keeps them (defense) honest a lot,” Till said. “With that and the backfield being the way it is…we know we can be really good on offense. It’s just — there’s only one football to go around for all those guys.”

Another receiving target that emerged on Saturday was Hood’s younger brother, Kellen, who made plays from the slot and also from the quarterback position.

Richmond opened the morning against Southern Lee in a session that saw each team given 10 plays, then alternating. The offense scored two touchdowns in the first set of plays, the first of which came when the siblings hooked up for a short slant over the middle.

A few plays later, Kellen Hood lined up behind center from the shotgun, took the snap, then flung the ball to backup running back Jaron Coleman who sprinted 7 yards to the left side of the end zone for another score.

Coleman showed he could be an important piece in the running game that already features all-conference back Jaheim Covington. He got a bunch of snaps throughout the day, using them to get sizable gains as a runner and catcher.

Developing the defense

On the other side of the ball, there were good and bad moments from a group that gave up just three touchdowns all day.

After conceding a chunk of yards to Southern Lee on a triple-option run early in the session, the defense held tight in the redzone without giving up a score. They proceeded to figure out the running attack for the remainder of the practice as the front seven and cornerbacks flew to the ball in accord to secure tackles.

The same was true in shutting down Northern Durham’s offense who had a first-year starter at quarterback.

Till says the group had “great pursuit to the ball” all day and though the secondary has to make better plays on the ball in deep coverage, he was more concerned with the technique of the defensive line.

Against Lee County, the Richmond defense surrendered three scores, two through the air and one on the ground.

“The thing we got to get better at on our d-line is fighting for our gaps,” he said. “We got beat on some one-on-one situations that we want to try to win, so we’ll practice some more on that. “

The road continues

Till and the Raiders head to Gray’s Creek High on Friday to participate in the Cumberland County Schools Jamboree at 7 p.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond defensive tackles Kaleel Brown (47) and Brandon Streeter (53) pressure Northern Durham quarterback Kyle Barnhill during the inaugural Yellow Jackets Jamboree at Lee County High on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_7154-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond defensive tackles Kaleel Brown (47) and Brandon Streeter (53) pressure Northern Durham quarterback Kyle Barnhill during the inaugural Yellow Jackets Jamboree at Lee County High on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond wideout Justin Morman (8) congratulates Jaron Coleman after the running back scored a touchdown against Southern Lee at the Yellow Jackets Jamboree on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_7127-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond wideout Justin Morman (8) congratulates Jaron Coleman after the running back scored a touchdown against Southern Lee at the Yellow Jackets Jamboree on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wideout Dalton Stroman grabs a pass over Lee County defensive back Jayden Chalmers during Saturday’s scrimmage in Sanford. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Stroman1_Lee-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wideout Dalton Stroman grabs a pass over Lee County defensive back Jayden Chalmers during Saturday’s scrimmage in Sanford.