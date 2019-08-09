Young steps down as Richmond Senior AD and baseball coach

Ricky Young Ricky Young

ROCKINGHAM —Ricky Young has decided to step down as athletic director and head baseball coach at Richmond Senior High, he confirmed via text message Friday morning.

No decision has been made as to who will fill the vacated roles.

During his 10-year stint as the Raiders manager, Young guided the team to three Southeastern Conference titles. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the group to a 20-8 record and a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

Young is the school’s second coach to announce its resignation this week as softball coach Wendy Wallace renounced her managerial duties on Monday.

More details, including comments from Young, will be provided when they become available.

Ricky Young https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Ricky-Young-headshot-1.jpg Ricky Young