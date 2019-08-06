Raiders’ dozen poised to lead

Larsen Larsen Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal File photo Richmond’s Lee Hayden (11) tries to dribble around Hoke County’s Juan Santos (20) during the second half of a home match last season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal File photo Richmond’s Lee Hayden (11) tries to dribble around Hoke County’s Juan Santos (20) during the second half of a home match last season.

ROCKINGHAM —In his second season as head coach of the Richmond Senior High soccer club, Chris Larsen feels the most important message for his experienced group is keeping a competitive spirit.

“That first year, it’s always a battle trying to stay up there towards the top. Just to be in contention is a good standard to set,” said Larsen who led the Raiders to a 12-10 overall record and a third-place finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a 10-4 mark.

The record was good enough to make the state playoffs, but Larsen feels a slow start and a front-loaded schedule got in the way of what could have been an even better season.

This year, the group only loses a handful of seniors to graduation including goals leader Carlos Alcocer. A roster flooded with juniors last season, Larsen anticipates ‘big things’ out of the now 12 seniors coming back to the pitch.

“I have big aspirations this year with having so many returners,” he said. “You expect to have some leadership and one or two of them step up.”

Midfielders Noah Jordan and Lee Hayden got the majority of reps at the position a year ago, with Jordan returning as the team’s leader in assists. Larsen says though he doesn’t choose captains like most coaches, he endorses those honored by teammates that stand above the fold.

That’s something he’s noticed Jordan and Hayden do in the early going of the preseason.

“If you come out and practice every day, they know who are the leaders and the vocal ones,” said Larsen. “If you truly are that captain and that leader, you’re going to demand that respect from the opposing teams and your own teams.”

He added that both Jordan and Hayden have knowledge of the game and know how to translate that when they’re on the field. And that they give calm and relaxing voices for the group in pressure-packed situations.

It’s this type of leadership, he says will take to ‘dethrone’ perennial powerhouse Pinecrest, who beat the Raiders twice last season and finished on top of the conference.

“It’s just a matter of taking what they learned from those experiences last year and being able to finish off,” said Larsen after watching his club lose both games to the Patriots in the closing minutes of the second half.

“This year I really hope that we can do a better job of holding the ball just a little bit longer — trying to get a few more guys up the field so that we have more bodies and more opportunities to put something in the back of the net.”

Larsen mentioned that he’ll have the same trio of defenders manning the back in Kevyn and Justyn Leviner with Drew Davis. They’ll look to work in accord with forwards Luke Hawks, whose eight goals leads those returning, and Cole Deane another member of the deep senior class.

The Raiders scrimmage conference foe Hoke on Aug. 14 before opening the season at home against East Mecklenburg on Aug. 19.

Richmond soccer hoping to make a run behind 12 seniors

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Reach Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

