Wallace: ‘It was just time for me to step back and spend time with my family’

Wallace Wallace

ROCKINGHAM — For the first time in 13 years, the Richmond Senior High softball team will be under new direction when the group reconvenes in the Spring.

The reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Wendy Wallace, officially forfeited her role as the team’s head coach on Monday after ongoing conversations with the school’s principal and athletic director the past two weeks.

It’s a decision she says has everything to do with increasing the time she spends with her budding athletes at home.

“Mainly, because I’ve got two daughters, one that’s 9 and one that’s 3, that’s getting involved into a lot of stuff now,” Wallace said about the young pair who enjoy gymnastics, dance and soccer.

“It was just time for me to step back and spend more time with my family. I want to be there for the things that they’re doing.”

Wallace is coming off yet another 20-plus win season, her seventh consecutive. The team also wrapped up its seventh consecutive regular season conference championship, losing just one game in league play. The lone loss came to Lumberton and snapped a program-record 38-game conference win streak.

When she assumed the head job in 2007, Wallace acknowledged that the team was “fairly good” and that she heightened the expectations, not just to win the conference, but to advance in the playoffs.

“I think we definitely built a successful program,” she said. “I wanted the girls to have that expectation that you know, we’re trying to fight for a state championship every year. It was fun to watch.”

The Lady Raiders made consecutive NCHSAA state playoffs regional finals appearances in 2017 and 2018 where they were crowned runner-ups both times.

As for the players coming back to defend the conference crown for an eighth straight season, Wallace admits giving them the news of her departure wasn’t easy.

“It was hard to tell those girls that are coming back that I wasn’t going to coach, because all these girls are a part of my family,” she said. “So, I told them, I didn’t expect anything less and I’d still be out there to support them.”

Wallace will continue her role as the school’s assistant principal, while Michael Way, father of the reigning SAC Co-Pitcher of the Year Greyson Way, takes over at the helm next season. She feels confident leaving the program in “good shape” for her successor.

“I’m excited to see that he’s going to step in and coach because I know he’ll do a good job with it. He’ll be invested in it and he’s already got a great commitment in our program and it will just grow even more,” Wallace said of Way.

Wallace

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Reach Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

