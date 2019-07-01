Column: I guess this is goodbye

After three and a half years, my time with the Journal has finally come to an end.

I know you guys won’t miss me that much, but I figured I’d share a few words before I left.

For starters, I just want to say thank you to the community for embracing me. I had no idea what it meant to be a sports editor when I arrived back in February of 2016, but you guys welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to grow. That doesn’t mean I didn’t get a few angry phone calls and emails from time to time, but that’s what comes with the job, right?

I didn’t know anything about Richmond County when I got here but I had to learn quickly. From writing a story about the Richmond basketball team’s upcoming playoff game on my first day to learning how to cover baseball, golf, girls soccer, softball, tennis and track all on the same day and then coming back to the office to write stories before deadline.

And I was only two weeks in. Talk about stressed.

With that stress, however, came a lot of cool opportunities.

I got to play in the ACC Barnstorming Tour game, where I threw down an alley-oop (shoutout to Brad Denson for the lob) and got to play up against some of the guys I watched on TV not even a month prior; I was able to attend the 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony to remember the late Benny Parsons; I even got a chance to meet Ashton Locklear before she went of to the Rio Olympics as a an alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that went on to win gold.

I was also introduced to this sport called football.

Just kidding, guys.

Of course I knew about football, but what I didn’t know is how serious Friday nights in the fall were around here. I wish you all could’ve seen my face back in 2016 when I watched thousands and thousands and thousands of people fill Raider stadium to witness Richmond and Scotland go at it. I had never heard of either school before I got here and you’re telling me that many people come out to see these two teams play every single year? Yeah, I was mind blown.

And those are just a handful of the many memories I have from my time here.

I feel like I’ve seen so many kids grow up over these last few years and I think that was one of the most rewarding things about the job. You guys probably never saw me cheering at any games — I was taught, and I agree, that a journalist is to remain neutral and simply report on the games — but I always wanted the kids to go out there and do their best.

Because I know what it feels like to be high schooler who dreams about playing at the next level. And I think that helped me connect with some of the athletes and coaches. I became more than the “newspaper man” and that meant a lot to me.

I may not be a native, but there will always be a special place in my heart for Richmond County. There were so many people I built genuine relationships with — on and off the job — during my time here and I’m going to miss them.

If I tried to list all of you guys, it would take up a whole bunch of space and I’m sure I’d leave someone out.

So I’ll just say this: Thank you all for taking in a young kid from Raleigh and making him feel at home.

Now it’s time for me to go spread my wings elsewhere.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_leon.jpg