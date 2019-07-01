Ellerbe gearing up for 8th annual FUNdamentals football camp

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo A camper attacks the tackle wheel with force at Ellerbe's football camp on July 14, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo A camper attacks the tackle wheel with force at Ellerbe's football camp on July 14, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Dannell Ellerbe, red shorts, speaks to the campers through the megaphone before they participated in a 50-yard dash at his FUNdamentals football camp on July 14, 2018. Ellerbe will be back at his old stomping grounds to host his eighth annual camp next Saturday, July 13, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Dannell Ellerbe, red shorts, speaks to the campers through the megaphone before they participated in a 50-yard dash at his FUNdamentals football camp on July 14, 2018. Ellerbe will be back at his old stomping grounds to host his eighth annual camp next Saturday, July 13, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County native and two-time Super Bowl champion Dannell Ellerbe will soon return to his old stomping grounds for an event that he hopes will bring out the community and inspire the younger generation.

Next Saturday, July 13, Ellerbe will be hosting his eighth annual FUNdamentals football camp, sponsored by USA Football, on the practice fields at the Richmond Senior High School. The camp is free and for children ages six to 17.

As usual, campers will be split up into four age groups (6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-17) and will be taught the fundamentals of the sport. They will learn how to pass, catch and carry the ball, how to line up and run routes as a receiver, the necessary footwork and agility to be effective at every position on the field and the correct way to bring down a ball carrier.

Tackling wheels, a camper favorite, made its return last year while tackling bags were a new addition.

“I know how much Dannell loves doing the camp each year so my favorite part is to watch him do what he does,” Ellerbe’s wife, Shervella, said following last year’s camp. “We love Richmond County. To be able to come back and pour into our county, it’s just something that we love so much. It’s why we do all the different events.”

Ellerbe, who was born and raised in Hamlet, brings a wealth of experience to the gridiron.

He spent his high school days dominating the field at Richmond, then went on to play at the University of South Carolina before signing with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in the 2009. He collected his first Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in 2013 (SB XLVII) and brought home his second one with the Eagles in 2018 (SB LII).

Ellerbe was a free agent this past NFL season. So far in his career, he’s racked up 376 total tackles, 12 passes deflections, 10.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He’s also played with the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints.

“We don’t see too many pro athletes come back down here. I know I didn’t see it when I was coming up,” Ellerbe said after wrapping up his camp three years ago. “It’s just a thing of showing that you can be successful.”

A few good friends of Ellerbe’s can be expected to be volunteering at the camp. Current and former NFL players like Ravens running back Mark Ingram (two-time Pro Bowler), free agent linebacker Jonathan Freeny (Super Bowl LI Champion) and former NFL safety LarDarius Webb (Super Bowl XLVII Champion) have all stopped through in the past to help.

There were more than 30 volunteers on hand last year.

“There were a lot of kids so I’m glad we had all hands on deck,” Ellerbe said. “I mean, guys flew in from all over the country to come here, so it just shows how much all of my friends care about the kids and how much we’re willing to give back.”

Pre-registration ended on Sunday, June 30, but those who want to attend can register on the morning of Saturday, July 13, at the practice fields. Breakfast will be served during morning registration. The camp will begin at 9 a.m.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

A camper attacks the tackle wheel with force at Ellerbe’s football camp on July 14, 2018. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_tackle.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

A camper attacks the tackle wheel with force at Ellerbe’s football camp on July 14, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Dannell Ellerbe, red shorts, speaks to the campers through the megaphone before they participated in a 50-yard dash at his FUNdamentals football camp on July 14, 2018. Ellerbe will be back at his old stomping grounds to host his eighth annual camp next Saturday, July 13, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ellerbe.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Dannell Ellerbe, red shorts, speaks to the campers through the megaphone before they participated in a 50-yard dash at his FUNdamentals football camp on July 14, 2018. Ellerbe will be back at his old stomping grounds to host his eighth annual camp next Saturday, July 13, 2019.

2-time SB champion set to host 8th annual FUNdamentals camp on July 13

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.