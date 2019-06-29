Lady Raider softball trio named to All-State Team

File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish Greyson Way deals out a pitch during a game at Purnell Swett on March 6, 2019. File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish Greyson Way deals out a pitch during a game at Purnell Swett on March 6, 2019. File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish Savannah Lampley (12) gives Taylor Parrish (3) a hand five as she walks towards the dugout during a game against Jack Britt on March 19, 2019. File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish Savannah Lampley (12) gives Taylor Parrish (3) a hand five as she walks towards the dugout during a game against Jack Britt on March 19, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — Savannah Lampley, Taylor Parrish and Greyson Way can now add “all-state selection” to the list of individual accolades they’ve received since wrapping up the final seasons of their high school careers.

The three (now-former) Lady Raiders were named to the 2019 4A All-State Team by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association earlier this week following a season in which they staked their claim as some of the best to take the field.

It was the last piece to a postseason puzzle that saw each of the three earn all-conference and all-district honors.

Lampley, now a three-time honoree, led the entire classification with 48 runs scored — tied with Anna Mewborn of South Central — and 37 stolen bases. The all-state shortstop also ended the year with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. She finished with 27 RBI and four home runs on 36 hits with a .462 batting average in her last campaign.

Lampley was named District 4 Player of the Year.

Parrish, a first-timer, was one of the state’s deadliest sluggers, as she brought in 49 runs (fourth most in the 4A rankings), landed 42 hits (tied for first) and sent 13 longballs over the fence (second most). She was also an efficient fielder at first base, recording 122 put outs and five assists on 135 total chances — which came out to a solid .941 percentage.

As for Way, who was named Sandhills Athletic Conference co-Pitcher of the Year and District 4 Pitcher of the Year, the all-state selection comes after she was able to earn a state-high 24 wins from the circle. She would strike out 219 batters this past season, which was the second most in 4A, and give up 47 earned runs on 107 hits with a 2.01 ERA.

That wasn’t all Way brought to the diamond, however, as she was able to register 29 RBI on 26 hits. The 10 home runs she hit put her in a three-way tie for third most in the state with Mooresville’s Ellie Goins and Ardrey Kell’s Lexi Markle.

Goins was dubbed the West’s 4A Player of the Year.

Alex Rodriguez (West Forsyth) won 4A Pitcher of the Year out West, Amaya Evans (South Central) took home the East’s 4A Player of the Year and Jesse Mathis (Hoggard) was dubbed 4A Pitcher of the Year in the East.

For a full list of the NCSCA’s All-State Teams, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

