East Rockingham Church of God claims men’s softball league title

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Men’s Church Softball League wrapped up the 2019 season with a couple of championship games and an award ceremony at the East Rockingham Park on Monday evening.

Earning the right to be called champion was East Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy, which grabbed a 18-10 win over Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy in the Bracket A title game. The victory completed team’s sweep of the league’s most-recent campaign, as it also claimed the regular-season championship after going 8-2 in games prior to the playoffs.

East Rockingham was coached by Allen Moore.

Taking home the Bracket B title of the “James Edward Barrington Tournament” was Cheraw First Baptist Church (S.C.) after it was able to outlast Faith Missionary Baptist Church, of Rockingham, in the first of Monday’s championship matchups.

This year’s playoffs were split into two different brackets. The top four teams from the regular season battled it out in Bracket A while the squads with the four worst records from the regular season competed in Bracket B.

“I’ve been doing this since ‘85 and it was one of the best years we’ve had,” league organizer Dale Denson said. “We only had one night rained out, we didn’t have any problems and there were no real injuries. Everything went smooth.”

Following the championship games, each of the league’s eight teams gave out Most Improved and Best Sportmanship awards to one of their players. Lilesville Baptist Church won the only group honor, which was the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Recognized for their improvements as the season progressed were: Alan Meece (Hamlet), Austin Watson (East Rockingham), Dee Chavis (Cheraw), Gene Gardner (Place of Grace), Lee Gilmore (Hamlet – Fusion/Youth), Luke Vuncannon (Freedom Baptist Church), Garrett Williams (Faith) and Lucas Young (Lilesville).

Some of the best sportsmen in the league during the 2019 season were: Ronnie Caulder (Cheraw), Steven Green (Lilesville), Kevin Lee (Faith), Jared O’Neal (Place of Grace), Mike Threadgill (Hamlet), Eumajesty Ward (Hamlet – Fusion/Youth), Cameron Way (Freedom) and Brian Wicker (East Rockingham).

“Place of Grace really stepped up and helped this year. They did the concession stands and the scoreboard for us, and they cut the lights on and off so we wouldn’t have to worry about that,” Denson added. “Gary Richardson of Place of Grace and Jeff Ingram, as park director, were a big help. We probably wouldn’t have had a league if it hadn’t been for those two guys.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

