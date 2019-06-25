Raider wrestlers help SOHK to 1st-place finish at ‘Melee Til Midnight’

Sanchez Sanchez Nicholson Nicholson

FAIRFAX, Va. — Richmond’s Joey Nicholson and Andres Sanchez were back in action, as members of the School of Hard Knocks (SOHK) wrestling club, at the “Melee Til Midnight” Tournament at George Mason University over the weekend.

The two Raiders combined for five wins to help SOHK grab a first-place finish with 180.5 total points.

Nicholson, a rising senior, finished third in the 113-pound weight class with a 3-1 record on the day thanks to a win by pinfall, a win by default and a 14-3 major decision. His lone defeat was a 3-4 loss that was deemed controversial.

“The official prematurely awarded two points to the opponent, assuming he was going to get behind Nicholson, but Nicholson grabbed his wrist and block his knee to remain in control,” said Earl Nicholson, head wrestling coach at Richmond and a volunteer coach with SOHK. “But the official would not reverse the call.”

Sanchez evenly split his four matches at 106 pounds, with a default win and a 6-2 decision being his two victories. The rising sophomore dropped an 11-3 major decision to the eventual champion in the quarterfinal bout and then fell 4-2 to fellow Hardknocks teammate Kory Paschal in his efforts to go for third place.

“Both Andres and Joey are training really hard this summer to get ready for the 2019-20 high school season and are improving every tournament,” Earl Nicholson said. “They will continue training as the high school workouts continue.”

Next up for the Richmond duo and SOHK is the Southern National Duals in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Sanchez https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_andres.jpg Sanchez Nicholson https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_joey.jpg Nicholson

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.