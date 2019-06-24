ROCKINGHAM — A couple of familiar names earned the district’s top individual honors once again.

Richmond’s Savannah Lampley and Greyson Way, both recent graduates, were named 4A District 4 Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association for the second year in a row.

Lampley, who played shortstop, brought home such an accolade after ending the final season of her high school career with 27 RBI and four home runs on 36 hits with a .462 batting average. She topped the district and the whole 4A classification with 48 runs scored and 37 stolen bases and finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage (37 putouts, 26 assists).

Way led the Richmond softball team to 24 of its 25 wins from the circle, striking out 219 batters — most in the district and second most in 4A — in the process. She would only give up 47 earned runs on 107 hits with a 2.01 ERA this past season.

It was the third consecutive year both Lampley and Way were named all-district.

Also named to the 4A All-District 4 Team that was released last week were Kayla Hawkins and Taylor Parrish, fellow Lady Raiders who were recognized by the NCSCA for the first time in their respective careers.

Hawkins, a rising senior catcher, racked up a district-best 213 putouts behind the plate with a .995 fielding percentage. She also landed 26 hits, tallied 21 RBI and hit six home runs to prove she can do some damage as a batter as well.

Parrish, who played at first base in her final campaign, sent 13 longballs over the fence and brought in 49 runs on 42 hits — all district-leading numbers. And she did so efficiently, finishing with a 1.044 slugging percentage and a .467 average.

“I think it speaks highly of our program,” Richmond head coach Wendy Wallace said last month when speaking about six of her players — Hawkins, Lampley, Parrish and Way included — receiving all-conference honors. “We had so many players who contributed in different ways at different times throughout the year … and that was a big part of our success.”

For a full list of the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s All-District Teams, click here.

File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish

Richmond’s Taylor Parrish (3) goes to give Greyson Way a high five, as Savannah Lampley (12) approaches, during a 17-1 win at Anson on April 17, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_softweb.jpg File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish

Richmond’s Taylor Parrish (3) goes to give Greyson Way a high five, as Savannah Lampley (12) approaches, during a 17-1 win at Anson on April 17, 2019.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor