Westmoreland outlasts Toliver to win big money at inaugural Jr. Dragster Summer Sizzler

Contributed photo Logan Westmoreland, a native of Greenwood, S.C., prepares to race at the inaugural Junior Dragster Summer Sizzler at Rockingham Dragway. Contributed photo Logan Westmoreland, a native of Greenwood, S.C., prepares to race at the inaugural Junior Dragster Summer Sizzler at Rockingham Dragway.

ROCKINGHAM — In a classic final round showdown, Logan Westmoreland (Greenwood, S.C.) outran Cobi Toliver (Piney River, Va.) to win Saturday’s $3,500 top prize in the inaugural Junior Dragster Summer Sizzler at Rockingham Dragway.

Westmoreland outlasted a field of 63 juniors from nine states to win the feature event and the biggest share of the three-day purse. In the final, he forged a narrow lead at the start and extended it at the finish by running 8.238 on an 8.220 target.

Toliver actually beat himself to get to the finals, taking advantage of the event’s double-entry option to set up the all-Cobi semifinal.

On Sunday, Lauren Hudson (Davidson), Lane Morgan (Angier) and Asher Carroll (Clayton) won their respective age group titles and, in doing so, earned $1,000 plus NHRA Jr. Dragster League “Wally” trophies.

Hudson got a free pass to the 14-18 year-old championship when Cam Whisnant was guilty of a final round foul start; Morgan denied Westmoreland’s double-up bid by forcing him into a breakout foul in the 10-13 final; and Carroll topped Abriella Ritchey (Ebensburg, Pa.) to win the 6-9 crown.

Alyssa Rabon (Florence) opened the three-day event on Friday with a victory over Zach Parlett (Charlotte Hall, Md).

Bladen Clint Core (Benson) was unable to advance beyond the round of six in the feature events but won Saturday’s Golf Cart race. Huston Dial (Rowland) prevailed in the Parents’ Race by forcing Mike Boswell into final round breakout foul.

The event drew participants from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia and Georgia as well as North and South Carolina.

Contributed photo

Logan Westmoreland, a native of Greenwood, S.C., prepares to race at the inaugural Junior Dragster Summer Sizzler at Rockingham Dragway. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_westmorland.jpg Contributed photo

Logan Westmoreland, a native of Greenwood, S.C., prepares to race at the inaugural Junior Dragster Summer Sizzler at Rockingham Dragway.