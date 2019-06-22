Speak it into existence: Gates set to host inaugural AMC Basketball Charity Event

Contributed photo Gates, known as "Disabled Shooter" on Instagram, puts on a dribbling display. Contributed photo Gates, known as "Disabled Shooter" on Instagram, puts on a dribbling display. Contributed photo Richmond County's own William Gates will be hosting his inaugural Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) Basketball Charity Event on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Falling Creek Park Gym in Rockingham. Contributed photo Richmond County's own William Gates will be hosting his inaugural Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) Basketball Charity Event on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Falling Creek Park Gym in Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — William Gates put it out into the universe at the beginning of the year that he wanted to host an event on his own to raise money and awareness for his disability, Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC).

He didn’t know exactly who to contact or how to get the ball rolling on the idea at the time, but he eventually figured things out for himself and is now a week away from something that seemed so far away not even six months ago.

On Sunday, June 30, which is National AMC Awareness Day, the 20-year-old Rockingham native will be hosting his inaugural AMC Basketball Charity Event at the Falling Creek Park Gym, which is located at 417 Hood Street.

“This means a lot, because like I’ve said before, I’m big on speaking things into existence,” said Gates, who told a friend back in 2018 that he would be on WorldStarHipHop one day and ended up being posted on the blog’s Instagram page before the year was over. “I’m looking for a great turnout. I’m looking for people to come out and show their support.”

Since a lot of people don’t know what AMC is, Gates says, the goal is to inform those in attendance with different facts during a few of the breaks in action. That way there can be no more guessing as to what he deals with on day-to-day basis.

AMC, the general term for the development of non-progressive contractures affecting one or more areas of the body prior to birth, according to www.rarediseases.org, causes stiff joints/muscles and limits the function and range of motion.

But that doesn’t stop the guy also known as “Disabled Shooter” from playing the sport he loves.

Gates may be forced to shoot underhanded because of the disability, but he’s mastered that way of getting the ball to the rim and turned it into more than 55.4K followers on Instagram — where he’s gone viral more than enough times to count.

Which is just another example of the 20-year-old figuring out a way to do something many wouldn’t expect of him.

“You can’t let setbacks stop you from doing what you want,” he said. “Go achieve your goals. Go reach for the stars. Don’t let anybody tell you what can’t do or what you’re not going to be able to do. Just do it like Nike.”

The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. Five teams are scheduled to play in a double-elimination bracket and a championship trophy will be presented to the winning team. Games will consist of two 15-minute halves with a running clock.

Spectators can come watch some hoops and get informed for $3. All proceeds will go to raising awareness for AMC.

“I didn’t get as many teams as I wanted, but the first time is always a learning experience,” Gates said. “And for (Falling Creek) to let me do certain things in the gym that I wouldn’t have been able to do at other gyms, it’s a blessing.

“I want to be able to do this every year.”

If interested in being a sponsor, you can contact Gates by email at [email protected]

Gates set to host inaugural AMC Basketball Charity Event on June 30

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

