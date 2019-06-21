Larsen, Lady Raider volleyball spark interest with return of developmental camp

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond volleyball program concluded its four-day developmental camp for young athletes on Thursday and head varsity coach Ashleigh Larsen was more than pleased with how everything unfolded.

It was the first time in three years the Lady Raiders held an event as such but the interest among the targeted age group — rising third through ninth graders — was still there, seeing how the gym was filled every day with campers eager to learn.

And that’s all Larsen ever wanted.

“It’s been a big gap since we’ve last had it but it was a good turnout, which was perfect,” said Larsen, who’s gearing up for her second year leading the varsity team after spending six seasons as the junior varsity head coach. “Your big sports here (for girls) are soccer and softball, so getting the younger girls interested (in volleyball) is good. They were super excited.”

Helping out with the camp throughout the four days were a slew of current and former Richmond volleyball players.

Madelyn Chappell, class of 2016, and Altman Griffin, class of 2018, volunteered to come back to their old stomping grounds in an effort to help teach, influence and advise what could be the next generation of great Lady Raiders.

Chappell, an all-conference selection as a high school senior, will be playing her final season as a right-side hitter at Salem College this fall. Griffin, who was named Conference Player of the Year the last two years of her career after leading Richmond to back-to-back undefeated league titles, just finished her redshirt-freshman season at UNC-Wilmington.

“We didn’t really have this when I was coming up so I like how volleyball’s kind of becoming more important in Richmond County,” Griffin said. “For them, at this age, it’s about the basics. Focusing on making sure they have the right form, making sure they’re talking … and making sure they have a feel for the game, I think, is the most important thing for them.

A number of Lady Raiders who will be suiting up for the green and gold in a couple of months were on hand as well, including rising seniors Carley Lambeth and Layne Maultsby — both named to the all-conference team last season.

Lambeth, setter, and Maultsby, libero, were huge parts of Richmond’s 2018 squad finishing third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings (10-4 in league play) and earning the program’s fifth-straight bid to the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

“It’s fun to see them having fun,” Maultsby said of her favorite part of the camp. “It’s kind of a brand new thing for them, because there’s not much volleyball in the county until you get to middle school, so it’s a lot of talking about the basics.”

The presence of the current and former players at the camp was a huge part of the experience, as Larsen mentioned how “amazed” the campers were while watching them scrimmage a bit during breaks. The excitement went both ways, though, with the older girls finding joy in giving out instructions and answering “a ton of questions” about a game they all love.

It was an experience that Larsen doesn’t want to go another three years without. From the turnout numbers to the amount of growth in just the four days, she says, the camp has to be something the Lady Raiders make an annual event.

“This will definitely be a repeat. We expect to continue this for many years to come,” she said. “Hopefully our numbers continue to grow. We might even have to break it up into two (camps) if they keep growing this much.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Campers sit down as head volleyball coach Ashleigh Larsen begins to speak on Thursday, June 20, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_volley5.jpgLeon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Layne Maultsby, left, watches as a camper goes for a dig during a drill on Thursday, June 20, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_layne.jpgLeon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor