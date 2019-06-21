Richmond football cruises in 7-on-7 against Cape Fear

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond tight end Gavin Russell, left, comes over to slap hands with quarterback Caleb Hood, right, after the two connected for a scored in a 7-on-7 against Cape Fear on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond tight end Gavin Russell, left, comes over to slap hands with quarterback Caleb Hood, right, after the two connected for a scored in a 7-on-7 against Cape Fear on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond wide receiver Dalton Stroman, left, stretches out for one of his two touchdown catches during a 7-on-7 against Cape Fear on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond wide receiver Dalton Stroman, left, stretches out for one of his two touchdown catches during a 7-on-7 against Cape Fear on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team did not disappoint in its first home 7-on-7 of the summer.

Dalton Stroman made catch after catch after catch to lead the offense, C.J. Tillman’s interception highlighted the defensive unit’s shutdown effort and Richmond made easy work of Cape Fear in front of a nice-sized crowd Thursday morning.

The Raiders found the end zone six times during the hour-and-a-half session. The Colts were held scoreless.

“I think the guys understood what we were trying to do. And that’s a big part of playing good coverage, just everybody taking care of their responsibilities,” head coach Bryan Till said of the team’s success defensively.

“Our guys did a good job of playing good technique and denying the ball.”

Both teams got six possessions on Thursday, with the first two being set 10-play drives.

Cape Fear completed 4-of-10 passes its first time out and then regressed to only two catches the next time its offense hit the field. There was a stretch during the second offensive drive where the Colts threw six consecutive incompletions.

Richmond, on the other hand, got off to a solid start offensively with rising senior quarterback Noah Altman controlling the tempo. Altman threw the first five passes of the opening drive and made good on three of them to advance the ball.

Caleb Hood, rising junior QB, then stepped in and dropped off back-to-back touchdown passes. His first one was underthrown but that wasn’t a problem for Stroman, a rising junior WR who simply leapt over the defender, snagged the ball and then trotted in for the score. Hood’s second went to rising junior WR Jakolbe Baldwin on the very next play.

The second and final 10-play drive for the Raiders belonged to Stroman and Stroman only. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound target fought off a defender to pull in what was a tough catch along the sideline, wowed the audience once again with a nice grab moments later and then capped the possession with a touchdown catch that was the result of a well-ran slant route.

“He’s worked his tail off in the weight room and got more aggressive in his route running, really developed, so to see that kind of stuff doesn’t really surprise us because we know what he’s able to do,” Till said. “Everyone else gets to see it now.”

The last four possessions were more game-like situations, where the offense had to go a certain distance — that number being 20 yards on Thursday — order to get a first down so the drive can continue. It didn’t make much of a difference.

Tillman jumped a quick out route and grabbed an interception on the first play of Cape Fear’s third drive. The Colts did find some sort of flow in the short passing game over the last four drives, going 9-of-15 in that span, but no scores came of it.

Hood found rising senior WR Zierre McCray for a long score on Richmond’s third drive and connected with rising senior TE Gavin Russell the fourth time out. Altman wrapped the team’s fifth possession with his lone touchdown pass of the day.

It was a near-flawless performance that was seen by, at the least, 100 spectators.

“I almost wish we had a drone shot of this,” Till said of the crowd. “It’s easy for it to be a one-liner in the paper when we talk about community, but you get out here and it’s a real experience. We really do appreciate them being here. It’s fantastic.”

