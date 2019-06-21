SOTY, No. 1: Raiders ended 7-year drought, brought conference title back to The County

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Rasheed Patrick (54) and Taveon Ellerbe (10) close in on Scotland's Syheam McQueen, left, during the third quarter of the teams' matchup on November 3, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Rasheed Patrick (54) and Taveon Ellerbe (10) close in on Scotland's Syheam McQueen, left, during the third quarter of the teams' matchup on November 3, 2018.

The top moment goes to nothing other than the Richmond football team’s “euphoric” win over archrival Scotland on November 3, 2018, which ended the Fighting Scots’ seven-year reign over the conference and the big game.

After coming up short in what was named the state’s biggest rivalry for so many years, Richmond finally brought bragging rights back to this side of the county line and claimed their first conference championship since the 2010 season.

And it was all thanks to relentless efforts on the ground from running back Jaheim Covington (19 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Caleb Hood (11 carries, 102 yards) and a stingy defense that bent a few times but never broke.

WHAT HAPPENED

Sparked by safety Xavion Lindsey’s interception in the third quarter, the Raiders went and scored 16 unanswered points in the latter part of the second half — after trailing by a point at the break — in order to seal the emotional 23-8 victory.

Hood broke through the middle for a 47-yard gain moments after Lindsey’s game-changing pick, setting the table for kicker Trevor Moss to calmly nail a 17-yard field goal that put the home team ahead, 10-8, on the scoreboard.

Richmond’s defense stood tall on the ensuing possession and its offensive unit took advantage the next time out, as Covington scored for the second time that night with a one-yard plunge with 7:13 left on the clock. His first end-zone visit came just 55 seconds into the first quarter when he capped a quick four-play drive with a four-yard dive.

The cherry on top was Hood’s two-yard touchdown pass to the versatile Gavin Russell with 2:28 to go in the fourth.

Putting up those points while holding Scotland scoreless wasn’t easy, as the Richmond defense was tasked with trying to stop the 6-foot-1, 215-pound bruiser that is Syheam “Smiley” McQueen, who ran the ball 31 times for 195 yards and a score.

When the ball wasn’t in McQueen’s hands, however, the Fighting Scots didn’t have much else — and the Raiders knew it. Rasheed Patrick brought pressure from the edge all night long and was able to rack up four sacks.

Once the final horn sounded, a championship celebration took place on the Raiders’ sideline.

Head coach Bryan Till walked away from the chaos drenched in ice-cold water with a busted lip, which was the result of a failed headbutt attempt with linebacker C.J. Tillman, but there was too much to celebrate to be worried about a little blood.

WHAT WAS SAID

“It’s euphoric. I’m just so appreciative of this administration, who had the confidence to bring me in just a year ago,” Till said. “We believed in these kids, believed in this community, and believed in the plan that God has for us.”

“This is fantastic. You look around and see this community is so involved. That they just love these kids, love what they’re doing, and just appreciate what they did on the field,” he added. “I’m just so thankful to be here.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Richmond and Scotland are set to clash for the 52nd time in the schools’ history when the rivalry heads back to Laurinburg on November 8, 2019. If there are no changes to the schedule, it’ll be the regular-season finale for both programs.

The Raiders return a lot of production from last season and those players are hungry to not only earn bragging rights again but also repeat as conference champions. The Scots will be out for revenge after having such an impressive run ended.

Rivalry win brought bragging rights, conference title back to the County

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 1: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

