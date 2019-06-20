Coker signs LOI to run with Braves at the next level

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Preston Coker, middle, signs his letter of intent to continue his track career at UNC-Pembroke, while his parents watch from the side, in the Richmond HS media center on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Preston Coker, middle, signs his letter of intent to continue his track career at UNC-Pembroke, while his parents watch from the side, in the Richmond HS media center on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — It wasn’t the always the smoothest journey for Preston Coker, but the speedster finally got what he’d been working for when he signed his letter of intent to continue his track career at UNC-Pembroke on Thursday.

Coker, who graduated from Richmond nearly two weeks ago, said he chose to don the black-and-gold uniform for the next four years because the Braves “really are good at what they do” and have consistently put out a good product.

And being in that kind of environment, one where success is the norm, will only bode well as he develops.

“It’s very emotional,” Coker said of the big day. “I’ve been working for this moment and look where I am now. God’s been blessing me and I know I’m going to be successful. … I think UNC-Pembroke is the right fit for me.”

Before the future Brave stood up to a say a few words to family members and coaches in attendance, head boys track and field coach Chris Campolieta dubbed Thursday’s signing one of the proudest moments of his coaching career.

Campolieta took over the Richmond boys team right before Coker’s junior season and dished on the growth he’s seen from then until now. And then backed up all of those statements with a historic list of the runner’s accomplishments.

Coker leaves Richmond as the second fastest 200-meter runner in school history and the third fastest in both the 100m and 400m runs. He’s also one-fourth of the 4×1 relay team that currently sits at No. 1 in the program’s record books.

“I can’t even find the words to describe it,” Campolieta said when trying to think of how to describe the moment. “He’s just an example of what every high school athlete should be. He works hard, doesn’t say anything and just wins.

“Just a humble kid and I’m so happy it worked out for him,” Campolieta continued. “He’s the type of kid that let’s you know you’re in the right profession as far as coaching and teaching. I’m going to miss him out there. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

Once he gets to the next level, Coker says his focus — on the track — will be crossing the finish line first in the open 100m and 200m runs and using his speed to help the 4×1 relay squad clock as many winning times as possible.

Off the track, all of his attention will go to becoming an even-better artist. Coker, who has already received a $7500 yearly scholarship that is set to help him along the way, says he’s going to major in studio and digital arts while in Pembroke.

After that, he’s looking forward to getting his masters degree.

“The accomplishments I’ve had doing art, playing football and running track, it’s all carried into this moment right now,” Coker said after signing his name on the dotted line. “And when I get to college, everything’s going to continue.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

