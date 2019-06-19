Raiders win all 3 games on final day of jamboree

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Nygie Stroman, left, drives to the basket against Pine Forest at the second annual Raider Classic Jamboree on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Nygie Stroman, left, drives to the basket against Pine Forest at the second annual Raider Classic Jamboree on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team went a perfect 3-for-3 on Wednesday — grabbing wins over Rocky River, St. Pauls and Pine Forest — to close out its second annual Raider Classic Jamboree.

The play of frontcourt duo Nygie Stroman, rising junior forward, and Jarvis Tillman, rising senior center, is what kicked things off on the final day of competition, as they poured in 13 points a piece in a 47-24 win over Rocky River.

It took a little time to figure out how to attack the Ravens’ 3-2 zone, but once they settled in, everything started to flow.

Stroman and Tillman began to use their 6-foot-6 frames to their advantage on both ends of the floor, rising junior P.J. McLaughlin controlled the game from the point guard position and the Raiders gradually pulled away.

“We got comfortable and started moving the ball. The guys did a good job of playing relaxed and unselfish,” head coach Donald Pettigrew said. “Defensively we played a little 3-2 (zone) and man. Tried to switch it up a little bit.”

Richmond jumped on St. Pauls early in its second game of the day and didn’t let up, scoring a 59-40 victory over the visiting Bulldogs behind a team-high 18 points from rising senior guard Quamir Sivells, who Pettigrew has heavily praised since summer action started. Sivells’ poise and consistence every time he steps on the floor is proving to be a huge boost.

With the team taking such a comfortable lead against St. Pauls before the break, and players needing some rest after playing more than 10 games over the last week, a handful of young guys got a chance to go for most of the second half. DeShon Watson, a rising 10th grader, hit a number of “tough shots” and played some solid defense in the final 20 minutes.

The Raiders eked out a three-point win in a rematch with Pine Forest — they beat the Trojans by 15 points on Day 1 — to bring their overall record to 5-1 for the jamboree. Their only loss was the lost to Marlboro County (S.C.) on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long week. I know the guys are tired because I’m about dead,” Pettigrew said with a laugh. “But we’re just trying to get guys better. And I think they are getting better as we go along each week.”

Richmond has a few days off before it heads to the Fred Lynch Invitational (June 23-25) in Wilmington.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Nygie Stroman, left, drives to the basket against Pine Forest at the second annual Raider Classic Jamboree on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_stromanweb.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Nygie Stroman, left, drives to the basket against Pine Forest at the second annual Raider Classic Jamboree on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.