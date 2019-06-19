The Richmond softball team reigned supreme over every team in the league during the 2019 campaign in order to claim its seventh consecutive regular season conference championship and its second straight conference tournament title.

It wasn’t another undefeated run through the regular season, which would’ve been the Lady Raiders’ third time doing so in three years, but they got as close to perfect as possible with a 13-1 record in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

And they were rewarded for such dominance once the season came to an end: Head coach Wendy Wallace was dubbed SAC Coach of the Year, Greyson Way received SAC Co-Pitcher of the Year honors and five others (Payton Chappell, Kayla Hawkins, Savannah Lampley, Taylor Parrish, Allyiah Swiney) were named to the all-conference team.

WHAT HAPPENED

The win that solidified the regular season title was a 9-0 shutout of rival Scotland on Senior Night on April 16, led by Parrish going 3-for-4 with five RBI, Lampley scoring a third of the team’s runs and Way striking out a dozen batters.

A fitting performance for one of the winningest senior classes in program history.

Three weeks later, Richmond blanked Lumberton 10-0 in the conference tournament finale behind a four-hit, five-run effort in the bottom of the fourth inning that broke open the title game. Parrish and Madison Jordan each smoked a two-run homer in the fifth inning and then Paige Ransom closed it out with a RBI single right up the middle.

It was payback for when Lumberton ruined the Lady Raiders’ 38-game conference win streak — which dated all the way back to the 2016 season — and hopes at another unblemished run with a 7-2 upset victory in early April.

That was one of their few forgettable outings during the 2019 season. One of their most memorable, however, was the 11-0 win over Pinecrest where they came within one longball of tying the program record for most home runs in a single game.

Way sent two over the fence in the March 14 matchup while Parrish, Ransom and Kayla Hawkins hit one dinger a piece. Hawkins was the one who got the party started, blasting a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning.

The 13 conference victories this past season brought the Lady Raiders to 37 wins — out of a possible 38 — over the last three years. They missed out on a state title, but keeping this unprecedented run alive is something to be proud of.

WHAT WAS SAID

“We accomplished a lot of our goals,” Wendy Wallace said. “Obviously we wanted to go deeper into the playoffs, but we still had a great season. There were still a lot of positives throughout.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Although Richmond is saying goodbye to a senior class that helped make history like no other, it has a good group of returners who Wallace believes will help continue the tradition of excellence that has been set.

Hawkins, Jordan, Ransom, Swiney, Payton Chappell and Kenleigh Frye all contributed in big way last season and will be getting back to business in 2020. The biggest question mark, however, is is going to be who takes over throwing duties now that Way is gone. Wallace says she’s more than likely to go back to having two pitchers share the circle.

File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond softball team claimed its seventh consecutive regular season championship and its second straight conference tournament title during the 2019 season. The Lady Raiders have went 37-1 against conference opponent since the start of the 2017 campaign, their only loss being a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Lumberton this past April. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_jump.jpg File photo contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond softball team claimed its seventh consecutive regular season championship and its second straight conference tournament title during the 2019 season. The Lady Raiders have went 37-1 against conference opponent since the start of the 2017 campaign, their only loss being a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Lumberton this past April.

Lady Raiders claimed regular season, conference tournament titles once again

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 3: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.