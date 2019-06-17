SOTY, No. 4: JV Raiders won 3rd straight undefeated conference title

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond junior varsity football team went 10-0 for the third year in a row and claimed its third consecutive conference championship in 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond junior varsity football team went 10-0 for the third year in a row and claimed its third consecutive conference championship in 2018.

30 wins, zero losses and three conference championships in three seasons.

The Richmond junior varsity football team has been on a run over the past few years that has, in its own way, helped re-spark the energy surrounding one of the most storied high school football programs in the state of North Carolina.

It all started with the 2016 squad going undefeated under former head coach William Fly, continued with the 2017 group doing the same in current head coach Patrick Hope’s first season and then the 2018 team tripled downed this past season.

The Raiders have made history and don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

WHAT HAPPENED

The JV Raiders opened the 2018 season with a dominant 42-12 win over Wake Forest on August 23, 2018 behind a “really good” offensive performance and a stingy defensive effort against the Cougars’ difficult-to-defend Wing-T formation.

Then-freshman quarterback Kellan Hood and then-sophomore running back Jaron Coleman spearheaded the offense’s onslaught, combining for five of the teams’ six touchdowns on the night. Hood was responsible for three (2 passing, 1 rushing) in what was his high school debut while Coleman bullied his way to two rushing scores.

Daveion Campbell, a rising junior running back, was also able to reach paydirt in the team’s opener.

That victory set the tone for the rest of the season, as Richmond would go on to win all 10 games by double digits. Its closest matchup of the year was a 13-point win over non-conference foe Butler on September 6, 2018.

There was a three-week break until the Raiders hit the field again, due to Hurricane Florence and its aftermath, but picking up right where they left off wasn’t a problem once play resumed. They got back into the flow of things with a 42-12 win over Pinecrest in their first conference game and then routed Jack Britt 42-6 on the road a week later.

The lone shutout of the season was a 42-0 blowout of Lumberton on October 18, 2018.

As always, the matchup with Scotland was an intense one. Both teams refused to give up points in the early going and the proof was on the scoreboard, as the rivalry was locked in a 0-0 tie heading into the final minute of the first half.

The Raiders would break the tie before intermission, however, when Coleman plunged in with 26 seconds left in the half. They would score three more touchdowns in the second half, opposed to the Fighting Scots’ two, to grab the 28-14 win.

Richmond closed out the 2018 season, capturing its third straight undefeated conference title and securing its 30th consecutive win, with a 58-14 rout of Purnell Swett on November 8, 2018 — its largest margin of victory last season.

In that one, the team racked up 410 total yards of offense, while only giving up 79 yards to the visiting Rams, and scored on eight of their nine offensive possession. Campbell and Coleman both scored twice on the ground; rising sophomore running back Jamari Broady and rising junior running back Jah’meek Harden each found paydirt; and Hood and rising sophomore quarterback Harley Honeycutt each for a touchdown. The defensive unit recorded a safety in the first quarter.

WHAT WAS SAID

“It’s really teaching these kids how to win on Friday nights. This is what junior varsity is all about,” head coach Patrick Hope said of the success. “I’ve got a great group of coaches who really want this part of the program to be successful.

“And I think when we’ve got the support of the varsity (team) and head coach (Bryan) Till,” he continued, “it allows us to coach extremely well and put a really good product on the field on Thursday nights.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Just like every year, a large number of the JV team’s production will be moving on to varsity.

The Raiders will have to find a new identity with a new-look roster, but they’ve been able to adjust — and continue bringing in wins and championships — over the last three years and Hope doesn’t see that changing in the near future.

Now that summer workouts are here, Hope and his coaching staff can get a good look at which players can step in right away and help the JV program continue rolling through the competition.

JV Raiders went undefeated, won title for 3rd straight year

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 4: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

